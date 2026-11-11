Veterans Day 2026: Here’s what’s open and closed

The Brief Veterans Day is celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11, across the country. Post offices, banks, schools, and federal offices are closed in observance of the federal holiday. Most restaurants and stores are open, but consumers should check the hours of the businesses in their area.



The nation will commemorate veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day and some businesses and services won’t be available on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of the federal holiday.

What's open on Veterans Day?

Here is what’s open and what’s closed on Veterans Day:

Government

Most federal offices and court buildings have been closed due to the government shutdown, which is now the longest in U.S. history.

Do kids have school on Veterans Day?

Schools are closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Post office

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is closed with no regular mail or package delivery. Privately owned delivery services like UPS and FedEx , will be open, but consumers should visit their websites to check their hours.

Are banks open today on Veterans Day? Are stock markets open on Veterans Day?

U.S. stock markets are open for trading as usual, but the bond market and most banks are closed.

Retail stores and restaurants

The vast majority of major retailers — including Walmart, Home Depot and Target — will be open, with many trying to lure customers with promotional sales. Hours may vary by location. Most restaurants are open on Veterans Day, with some even offering deals, discounts and freebies.

What does Veterans Day celebrate?

The backstory:

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, was a holiday first established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919, marking the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The armistice, signed between the Allies and Germany, took effect on the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" in 1918, symbolizing a hopeful end to end the war, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs .

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Post Office and U.S. Office of Personnel Management, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



