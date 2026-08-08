NYC under Level Orange air quality alert through Saturday night

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The Brief An air quality health advisory is in effect for New York City until 11 p.m. Saturday. The Air Quality Index is forecast to reach Level Orange, or between 101 and 150. Older adults, children, pregnant people, outdoor workers and people with certain health conditions are among those advised to take precautions.



New York City is under an air quality health advisory Saturday, with pollution levels expected to reach a range considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

How bad will NYC air quality get?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued the advisory through 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Air Quality Index is forecast to reach Level Orange, which covers AQI readings between 101 and 150 and is classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

New York issues air quality health advisories when pollution is expected to exceed an AQI of 100.

Healthy people generally face a low risk of air-quality-related health effects from outdoor activities at those levels, according to the alert.

Who should take precautions?

People considered more sensitive to air pollution include:

Adults older than 65

Children younger than 14

Pregnant people

Outdoor workers

People with heart or lung disease

People with respiratory conditions such as asthma

Sensitive groups are advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activity, take additional breaks outside and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma or chronic lung conditions should keep quick-relief medication available and follow their existing treatment plans.

NYC Emergency Management similarly advises people who are particularly sensitive to air pollution to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion during an air quality health advisory.

Heat advisory also in effect

The air quality concerns come while New York City is also under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service warned that heat index values could reach as high as 104 degrees, according to Notify NYC.

What is the Air Quality Index?

The AQI is used to communicate how clean or polluted the air is and what health effects may be associated with current or forecast conditions.

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation monitors outdoor pollution and publishes daily AQI forecasts for regions across the state, including the New York City metropolitan area.