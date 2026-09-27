Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk takes place in NYC for 25th year

The Brief The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting its 25th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk to honor the heroes of the Sept. 11th terror attacks. What began with 1,500 people in 2002 is now considered by many to be one of the top 5K runs in America.



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting its 25th annual 5K Run & Walk to honor the heroes of the Sept. 11th terror attacks.

25th Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk

What we know:

What began with 1,500 people in 2002 is now considered by many to be one of the top 5K runs in America.

This run and walk was created to honor the final steps of city firefighter Stephen Siller, who died after running through the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel to reach the Twin Towers.

The course is 3.5 miles long, and begins in Brooklyn and ends in Manhattan.

NYC street closures

Local perspective:

Street closures will be in effect Sunday along the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk route from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The following streets will be closed at the NYPD's discretion during the event:

Brooklyn

Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street

Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street

Woodhull Street between Hamilton Avenue and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Woodhull Street and Hicks Street

Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue

Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street

Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue

Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (Manhattan-bound Entrance) / Brooklyn Battery Tunnel West

Manhattan

West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue

River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and River Terrace

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street

South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street / Dead End

West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass / Battery Place

Battery Park Underpass