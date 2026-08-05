5-alarm fire in the Bronx reportedly caused by explosion, FDNY says

The Brief There is currently a 5-alarm fire raging in the Bronx, according to the FDNY. One civilian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There was reportedly an explosion on the third floor of the building.



There is currently a 5-alarm fire raging in the Bronx, according to the FDNY.

5-alarm fire in the Bronx

What we know:

A large fire is still raging on East 209th Street, between Decatur Avenue and Parkside Place.

There was reportedly an explosion on the third floor of the building. One civilian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Over 80 units are currently responding to the situation. Operations are still ongoing.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is not known at this time.

It is also not known how many people may have been injured by the explosion and fire.