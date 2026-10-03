NYC opens 160 car-free streets and plazas for Halloween events across 5 boroughs
NEW YORK - New York City is opening a record 160 car-free Open Streets and plazas across all five boroughs to host trick-or-treating and fall celebrations throughout October.
City officials announced the return of the annual "Trick-or-Streets" initiative, which brings family-friendly activities, games and live entertainment to neighborhood public spaces. Cultural organizations, community groups and schools will transform the designated locations into spaces for New Yorkers of all ages to celebrate safely and together.
What's new this year
The Municipal Art Society of New York is joining the lineup to offer free guided walking tours that highlight the history, architecture and public spaces of participating neighborhoods.
Additionally, non-profit organization Street Lab is partnering with the city to produce festive events outside select public schools across the five boroughs, including locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.
What we know:
City officials said the NYC Department of Transportation will hand out 75,000 pieces of candy at locations across the city during the festivities.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Linda Vital (L) passes out candy to halloween revelers as they stop at a private residence on Greene St. in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn to "Trick or Treat" in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on October 31, 2013 in New York City. (Photo b
Local perspective:
Signature events are scheduled across each borough, including:
Brooklyn: Hillel Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Staten Island: Water Street Open Street on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Queens: Austin Street Open Street on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Manhattan: Canal Open Street and Division Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bronx: James Baldwin Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A full schedule of participating streets and events is available here.
What they're saying:
The Source: This article was written using information from a press release issued by the Office of the Mayor of New York City and the New York City Department of Transportation.