NYC opens 160 car-free streets and plazas for Halloween events across 5 boroughs

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The Brief New York City is launching a record 160 car-free Open Streets and plazas for Halloween and fall celebrations throughout October. The citywide initiative features trick-or-treating, live music, face painting, school events and new guided neighborhood walking tours. Signature events and activities are scheduled across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island.



New York City is opening a record 160 car-free Open Streets and plazas across all five boroughs to host trick-or-treating and fall celebrations throughout October.

City officials announced the return of the annual "Trick-or-Streets" initiative, which brings family-friendly activities, games and live entertainment to neighborhood public spaces. Cultural organizations, community groups and schools will transform the designated locations into spaces for New Yorkers of all ages to celebrate safely and together.

What's new this year

The Municipal Art Society of New York is joining the lineup to offer free guided walking tours that highlight the history, architecture and public spaces of participating neighborhoods.

Additionally, non-profit organization Street Lab is partnering with the city to produce festive events outside select public schools across the five boroughs, including locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

What we know:

City officials said the NYC Department of Transportation will hand out 75,000 pieces of candy at locations across the city during the festivities.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Linda Vital (L) passes out candy to halloween revelers as they stop at a private residence on Greene St. in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn to "Trick or Treat" in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on October 31, 2013 in New York City. (Photo b Expand

Local perspective:

Signature events are scheduled across each borough, including:

Brooklyn: Hillel Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island: Water Street Open Street on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Queens: Austin Street Open Street on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Manhattan: Canal Open Street and Division Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bronx: James Baldwin Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A full schedule of participating streets and events is available here.

What they're saying:

"New York City does Halloween like nowhere else, and this year we’re giving New Yorkers a better, spookier time than ever before. We’re opening up 160 streets and plazas for trick-or-treating, games, music and a whole lot of fun, and the only cars you should see at Trick-or-Streets are the ones made of cardboard, powered by two legs and fueled by a lot of sugar." — — NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani