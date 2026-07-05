NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn; 18-year-old arrested

The Brief An NYPD officer was shot on Sunday morning in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, officials said. The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man, resisted arrest and was taken into custody. The officer is expected to be OK.



An NYPD officer was shot on Sunday morning in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference.

What we know:

According to Tisch, officers were parked in an unmarked vehicle around 4:14 a.m. when an individual, who was captured on video five minutes before the incident with a firearm, approached.

"Officers exited their vehicle and attempted to engage the armed individual," Tisch said. "There is also ballistic damage to the department vehicle that the officers were sitting in, including bullet holes in the front and rear windshields and the passenger side of the car."

Three officers discharged their weapons, but Tisch said the suspect was not struck. After a foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended. The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man, resisted arrest and was tased. He was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered, Tisch said.

During the gunfire, a detective was struck in the back of their ballistic vest and suffered a contusion on his back. Another officer suffered a contusion to the face and shoulder. Both were taken to a hospital and expected to be OK.

Tisch said bodycams were not on during the incident since it unfolded "quickly and unexpectedly." She said cams were turned on after the officers discharged their weapons.