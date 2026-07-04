Joey Chestnut wins 2026 Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest
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NEW YORK - Joey "Jaws" Chestnut defended his title as the world's number one competitive eater.
When is the Hot Dog Eating Contest?
What we know:
Seventeen-time winner "Joey Jaws" Chestnut won the hot dog eating contest at 12:30 p.m.
The competition was held at Nathan's flagship restaurant on Coney Island, on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues.
How to watch
What you can do:
Coverage of the women's competition begins at 10:45 a.m. in the ESPN App. The contest will replay during the men's competition.
Coverage of the men's contest will begin at noon on ESPN2. The competition will re-air at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
Fans can catch the action in the ESPN competitive eating streaming hub.
The Source: This article includes information provided by ESPN and Nathan's.