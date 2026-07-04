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Joey Chestnut wins 2026 Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

By
FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published July 4, 2026 10:57 AM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 10:57 AM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 4: Joey Chestnut wins the men's competition at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2025 in New York City. Joey Chestnut makes his return to the Nathan's Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest to compete for a 17th win after missing the 2024 event due to a sponsorship dispute with Major League Eating. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 4: Joey Chestnut wins the men's competition at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2025 in New York City. Joey Chestnut makes his return to the Nathan's Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest to compete for

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The Brief

    • Joey "Jaws" Chestnut defended his title as the world's number one competitive eater.
    • Chestnut devoured 66 hot dogs, once again claiming the Mustard Belt.
    • The competition will be held at Nathan's flagship restaurant on Coney Island.

NEW YORK - Joey "Jaws" Chestnut defended his title as the world's number one competitive eater.

When is the Hot Dog Eating Contest?

What we know:

Seventeen-time winner "Joey Jaws" Chestnut won the hot dog eating contest at 12:30 p.m.

The competition was held at Nathan's flagship restaurant on Coney Island, on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues.

How to watch

What you can do:

Coverage of the women's competition begins at 10:45 a.m. in the ESPN App. The contest will replay during the men's competition.

Coverage of the men's contest will begin at noon on ESPN2. The competition will re-air at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

Fans can catch the action in the ESPN competitive eating streaming hub.

The Source: This article includes information provided by ESPN and Nathan's.

America 250Coney Island