Joey Chestnut wins 2026 Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

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The Brief Joey "Jaws" Chestnut defended his title as the world's number one competitive eater. Chestnut devoured 66 hot dogs, once again claiming the Mustard Belt. The competition will be held at Nathan's flagship restaurant on Coney Island.



Joey "Jaws" Chestnut defended his title as the world's number one competitive eater.

When is the Hot Dog Eating Contest?

What we know:

Seventeen-time winner "Joey Jaws" Chestnut won the hot dog eating contest at 12:30 p.m.

The competition was held at Nathan's flagship restaurant on Coney Island, on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues.

How to watch

What you can do:

Coverage of the women's competition begins at 10:45 a.m. in the ESPN App. The contest will replay during the men's competition.

Coverage of the men's contest will begin at noon on ESPN2. The competition will re-air at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

Fans can catch the action in the ESPN competitive eating streaming hub.