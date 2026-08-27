Local leaders working to save NYC theater set to close at end of 2026

The Brief Rep. Keith Powers announced that he and some colleagues are requesting to meet with NYU Langone to preserve a local movie theater. It was confirmed earlier this week that AMC Kips Bay 15, located on 32nd Street and Second Avenue, will only continue operating until the end of 2026. Pushback from the community has prompted some local leaders, like Assemblymember Powers, to work to save the theater.



Rep. Keith Powers announced that he and some colleagues are requesting to meet with NYU Langone to preserve a local movie theater.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: A person wears a face mask outside AMC Kips Bay 15 movie theater as the city continues the re-opening efforts following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on November 30, 2020 in New York City. Th Expand

Letter to save AMC Kips Bay 15

What we know:

It was confirmed earlier this week that AMC Kips Bay 15, located on 32nd Street and Second Avenue, will only continue operating until the end of 2026.

Pushback from the community has prompted some local leaders, like Assemblymember Powers, to work to save the theater.

"We have reached out directly to [NYU Langone]," Powers said in a video posted to X. "We are going to ask Langone to meet with us and to talk to us about their plans."