Yankees host Mets at Yankee Stadium for opening game of Subway Series
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees and Mets go head-to-head tonight in the opening game of the final Subway Series.
Yankees v Mets on 9/11 remembrance
What we know:
The Yankees will host the Mets tonight at Yankee Stadium for the first game of this year's Subway Series.
Special pregame ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation of the colors.
First pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11.
The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas.