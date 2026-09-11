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Yankees host Mets at Yankee Stadium for opening game of Subway Series

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FOX 5 NY
Sports
Published September 11, 2026 6:03 PM EDT
Published September 11, 2026 6:03 PM EDT
Mets and Yankees open Subway Series
Mets and Yankees open Subway Series

Mets and Yankees open Subway Series

The New York Yankees and Mets go head-to-head tonight in the opening game of the final Subway Series. FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas has more.

The Brief

    • The Yankees will host the Mets tonight at Yankee Stadium for the first game of this year's Subway Series.
    • Special pregame ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation of the colors.
    • First pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11.

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees and Mets go head-to-head tonight in the opening game of the final Subway Series.

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What we know:

The Yankees will host the Mets tonight at Yankee Stadium for the first game of this year's Subway Series.

Special pregame ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation of the colors.

First pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11.

The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas.

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