Yankees host Mets at Yankee Stadium for opening game of Subway Series

The Brief The Yankees will host the Mets tonight at Yankee Stadium for the first game of this year's Subway Series. Special pregame ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation of the colors. First pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11.



The New York Yankees and Mets go head-to-head tonight in the opening game of the final Subway Series.

Yankees v Mets on 9/11 remembrance

What we know:

The Yankees will host the Mets tonight at Yankee Stadium for the first game of this year's Subway Series.

Special pregame ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation of the colors.

First pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11.