Mamdani posts to NYC Mayor TikTok account for first time in years

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially rescinded former Mayor Eric Adams' banning of TikTok on all government devices. Earlier today, March 31, Mamdani posted on the official account for the city's mayor. The mayor also posted several other videos in the span of a few hours.



TikTok. He's back.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference at Deno's Wonder Wheel on Coney Island in the New York City Borough of Brooklyn,New York City, USA, on February 15, 2026. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu v Expand

The New York City Mayor's Office has officially returned to the social media platform.

Mamdani makes return to TikTok

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially rescinded former Mayor Eric Adams' banning of TikTok on all government devices.

The Adams administration also ordered all city employees to delete the app from their work phones.

Earlier today, March 31, Mamdani posted on the official account for the city's mayor:

The mayor also posted several other videos in the span of a few hours.

The last post before the current mayor's most recent batch was uploaded on July 28, 2023.