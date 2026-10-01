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Mamdani hosting free scavenger hunt across NYC: How to enroll

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FOX 5 NY
Things to do NYC
Published October 1, 2026 2:33 PM EDT
Published October 1, 2026 2:33 PM EDT
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: People arrive at the Roosevelt Island tramway as they participate in a scavenger hunt sponsored by Zohran Mamdani's campaign for mayor of New York City on August 24, 2025 in New York City. As Mamdani leads in the polls

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The Brief

    • New Yorkers can look forward to a new scavenger hunt organized by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration this month.
    • The scavenger hunt will span all five boroughs of the city – the theme is "the history of organizing in New York City."
    • The event will be hosted on Oct. 11, with a rain date of Oct. 18, and will be free of charge to all who participate.

NEW YORK - New Yorkers can look forward to a new scavenger hunt organized by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration this month.

‘So you think you know NYC?’

What we know:

The mayor posted the announcement on X earlier today, Oct. 1.

The scavenger hunt will span all five boroughs of the city – the theme is "the history of organizing in New York City."

The event will be hosted on Oct. 11, with a rain date of Oct. 18, and will be free of charge to all who participate.

What you can do:

Those interested in joining the scavenger hunt can sign up by visiting this website.

The Source: This article includes information from a social media post made by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Things to do NYCZohran MamdaniNew York City