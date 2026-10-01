Mamdani hosting free scavenger hunt across NYC: How to enroll

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The Brief New Yorkers can look forward to a new scavenger hunt organized by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration this month. The scavenger hunt will span all five boroughs of the city – the theme is "the history of organizing in New York City." The event will be hosted on Oct. 11, with a rain date of Oct. 18, and will be free of charge to all who participate.



New Yorkers can look forward to a new scavenger hunt organized by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration this month.

‘So you think you know NYC?’

What we know:

The mayor posted the announcement on X earlier today, Oct. 1.

The scavenger hunt will span all five boroughs of the city – the theme is "the history of organizing in New York City."

The event will be hosted on Oct. 11, with a rain date of Oct. 18, and will be free of charge to all who participate.

What you can do:

Those interested in joining the scavenger hunt can sign up by visiting this website.