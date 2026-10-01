Mamdani hosting free scavenger hunt across NYC: How to enroll
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NEW YORK - New Yorkers can look forward to a new scavenger hunt organized by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration this month.
‘So you think you know NYC?’
What we know:
The mayor posted the announcement on X earlier today, Oct. 1.
The scavenger hunt will span all five boroughs of the city – the theme is "the history of organizing in New York City."
The event will be hosted on Oct. 11, with a rain date of Oct. 18, and will be free of charge to all who participate.
What you can do:
Those interested in joining the scavenger hunt can sign up by visiting this website.
The Source: This article includes information from a social media post made by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.