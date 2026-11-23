The Brief Macy's released information on how best to view the Thanksgiving Day Parade in person. It includes the locations where spectators are—and are not—allowed to watch the event. The parade starts on the Upper West Side before marching 2.5 miles through New York City.



For those planning to see the 2026 Thanksgiving Day Parade in person, here are the ideal viewing spots in New York City.

What we know:

Every year, Macy's releases information regarding how best to view the parade in person, including locations where spectators are—and are not—allowed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Beagle Scout Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide as seen during 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

The parade will start on the Upper West Side before marching 2.5 miles through New York City, where it will end at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

According to Macy's, West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers.

Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between W. 75th St. and W. 61st St., near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.

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In contrast, the public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on W. 77th St. and Central Park West. Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.

The national television broadcast will set up shop between W. 38th St. and W. 34th St. and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square, including W. 34th St. between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

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Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the public.

The Macy’s Balloon Inflation Celebration will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 26, on the Upper West Side. The event will be open to public viewing from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Uptown -- Pictured: Goku balloon -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Images)

The entrance to the event is at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Following the security check, you will be able to move through the checkpoint to view the balloons between West 77th Street and West 81st Street.

According to the MTA, the closest subway stations to the start of the parade are:

72nd Street station (1, 2, 3 lines)

79th Street station (1 line)

81st Street station (C line)

59th Street-Columbus Circle station (1, A, C, D lines)

Extra S 42st Shuttle and 1 Train Service to Accommodate Macy’s Parade Spectators on Thanksgiving Day.

LIRR to Add Extra Trains Thanksgiving Day to Accommodate Riders Before and After Macy’s Parade.

Metro-North to Add Extra Early Getaway Service on Wednesday, Nov. 26, Operate Special Macy’s Parade Schedule on Thanksgiving Day, and Shopper Specials on Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels Will Suspend Routine Maintenance at All Crossings to Accommodate Travelers.

Parade-goers should avoid bringing the following:

Large bags

Umbrellas

Backpacks

Strollers

It's important to note that any person entering viewing streets may be subject to a security search.