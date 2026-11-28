The Brief Macy's released information on how best to view the Thanksgiving Day Parade in person. It includes the locations where spectators are — and are not — allowed to watch the event. The parade starts on the Upper West Side before marching 2.5 miles through New York City.



For those planning to see this year's Thanksgiving Day parade in person, here are the ideal viewing spots (and not-so-ideal items to bring along) Saturday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 23: Spectators watch the Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the 25 balloons and hundreds of performers march in this parade happeni Expand

Ideal viewing spots for parade

What we know:

Every year, Macy's releases information regarding how best to view the parade in person, including locations where spectators are — and are not — allowed.

The parade will start on the Upper West Side before marching 2.5 miles through New York City, where it will end at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Best viewing spots

According to Macy's, West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers.

Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between W. 75th St. and W. 61st St., near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.

In contrast, the public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on W. 77th St. and Central Park West. Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.

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The national television broadcast will set up shop between W. 38th St. and W. 34th St. and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square, including W. 34th St. between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the public.

How to get to the parade

According to the MTA, the closest subway stations to the start of the parade are:

72nd Street station (1, 2, 3 lines)

79th Street station (1 line)

81st Street station (C line)

59th Street-Columbus Circle station (1, A, C, D lines)

What to avoid bringing

Parade-goers should avoid bringing the following:

Large bags

Umbrellas

Backpacks

Strollers

It's important to note that any person entering viewing streets may be subject to a security search.