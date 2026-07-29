NYC auctioning off Knicks 'Champions Way' street sign from parade: How to enter bid

The Brief New York City will be auctioning off the "Champions Way" street sign from the Knicks' victory parade. The city's Department of Transportation and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services announced the auction earlier today, July 29. Bidding for the sign will begin at $100, and all proceeds will go to the city.



New York City will be auctioning off the "Champions Way" street sign from the Knicks' victory parade.

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‘Own a piece of history’

What we know:

The city's Department of Transportation and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services announced the auction earlier today, July 29.

The street sign hung on Broadway during the ticker-tape parade the city held in honor of the Knicks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Fans cheer during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in fiv Expand

Bidding for the sign will begin at $100, and all proceeds will go to the city.

Those interested can enter their bid through the city's auction website until Wednesday, August 12.