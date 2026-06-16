Timeline for upcoming Knicks championship parade

The Brief New York City's first ticker-tape parade for the Knicks will be this Thursday, June 18. With the victory parade only days away, here's a breakdown of what to expect the day of.



The Knicks' victory parade is days away – here's a breakdown of what to expect the day of.

2026 Knicks championship parade

Timeline:

New York City's first ticker-tape parade for the Knicks will be this Thursday, June 18.

8 a.m. – This is the time Mayor Zohran Mamdani recommends spectators arrive at the route

10 a.m. – The official start time of the parade

10:30 a.m. – The parade should hit its halfway point along its route

11 a.m. – The procession will arrive at City Hall Plaza

11:30 a.m. – The mayor will host a championship celebration and Key to the City ceremony after the parade concludes