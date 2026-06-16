Timeline for upcoming Knicks championship parade
NEW YORK - The Knicks' victory parade is days away – here's a breakdown of what to expect the day of.
2026 Knicks championship parade
Timeline:
New York City's first ticker-tape parade for the Knicks will be this Thursday, June 18.
- 8 a.m. – This is the time Mayor Zohran Mamdani recommends spectators arrive at the route
- 10 a.m. – The official start time of the parade
- 10:30 a.m. – The parade should hit its halfway point along its route
- 11 a.m. – The procession will arrive at City Hall Plaza
- 11:30 a.m. – The mayor will host a championship celebration and Key to the City ceremony after the parade concludes
The Source: This article includes information provided by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.