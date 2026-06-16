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Timeline for upcoming Knicks championship parade

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 16, 2026 4:41 PM EDT
Published June 16, 2026 4:41 PM EDT
Former NYPD detective talks Knicks parade security prep
Former NYPD detective talks Knicks parade security prep

Former NYPD detective talks Knicks parade security prep

FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley speaks with former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar about how officials will be preparing security for the upcoming Knicks ticker-tape parade.

The Brief

    • New York City's first ticker-tape parade for the Knicks will be this Thursday, June 18.
    • With the victory parade only days away, here's a breakdown of what to expect the day of.

NEW YORK - The Knicks' victory parade is days away – here's a breakdown of what to expect the day of.

2026 Knicks championship parade

Timeline:

New York City's first ticker-tape parade for the Knicks will be this Thursday, June 18.

  • 8 a.m. – This is the time Mayor Zohran Mamdani recommends spectators arrive at the route
  • 10 a.m. – The official start time of the parade
  • 10:30 a.m. – The parade should hit its halfway point along its route
  • 11 a.m. – The procession will arrive at City Hall Plaza
  • 11:30 a.m. – The mayor will host a championship celebration and Key to the City ceremony after the parade concludes
Preparations for Knicks parade underway
Preparations for Knicks parade underway

Preparations for Knicks parade underway

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

The Source: This article includes information provided by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.

New York Knicks