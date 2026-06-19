What's open and closed on Juneteenth 2026

The Brief Most federal offices, banks and post offices are closed, but retail hours vary by location. The holiday honors June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and is now widely recognized by states and private organizations.



This year, Juneteenth takes place on Friday, June 19, as the day commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States were informed that they were free.

The federal holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, second Independence Day, and Emancipation Day.

What’s open on Juneteenth? What’s closed on Juneteenth?

Why you should care:

Whether you're planning an activity to enjoy the holiday or have some last-minute errands to run, here’s what’s open and closed in your area.

Is mail delivered on Juneteenth?

Post offices are closed on Friday, meaning mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service. UPS pickup and delivery services will be available on Juneteenth, according to the company's website. UPS Store locations will also be open. Customers should check the store’s website for specific hours of operation.

FILE-A Juneteenth flag hangs on one of the vendor tents during a Juneteenth celebration. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Expand

FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available on June 19, according to the company's website. FedEx Office locations will also be open. On Juneteenth, FedEx and UPS both have a holiday delivery schedule, though operations will be running on both days for both delivery services.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

The Federal Reserve is observing Juneteenth on Friday, which means most banks will be closed. Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. It’s recommended to check with your local bank branch for holiday hours before visiting the financial institution.

Is the stock market closed on Juneteenth?

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will also be closed on Friday,

Are schools closed on Juneteenth?

All federal offices and schools will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Retail stores

Most retailers, like Belk are open on Juneteenth, but others may choose to close or adjust their hours. Shops, restaurants, and grocery stores will also be open, but consumers should check the websites of these businesses since hours may vary by location.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

Most states have events celebrating Juneteenth as a holiday or a day of recognition, like Flag Day. Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia, Washington, and now Nevada as well. Hundreds of companies give workers the day off.