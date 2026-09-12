NYC issues flash flood warning, opens 51 overnight shelters ahead of Sunday storm

The Brief NYC Emergency Management issued a weather alert and a Flood Watch from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, warning of potential flash flooding. The city is opening 51 safe overnight locations at public schools starting Saturday at 10:00 p.m., especially for basement apartment residents. Rainfall rates could reach 2 to 2.5 inches per hour between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., with eastern Brooklyn and Queens facing the highest risk.



New York City Emergency Management issued a weather alert and is urging residents—particularly those living in basement apartments and flood-prone areas—to prepare for heavy rain and potential flash flooding early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for all five boroughs effective from 4:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Safe overnight locations open

What we know:

To protect vulnerable residents, the city is opening 51 safe overnight locations at New York City Public Schools beginning at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officials strongly encourage residents living in basement apartments or below-grade dwellings to move to higher ground before going to sleep, whether that means staying with an upstairs neighbor, a family member, or using one of the city's overnight shelters. Service animals and pets are welcome at all safe locations.

Residents can locate a shelter by visiting on.nyc.gov/SafeLocations or by calling 311. People with disabilities or access needs should also contact 311 for assistance.

Flash flood threat outlook Saturday and Sunday (FOX Weather)

What to expect

Rain is expected to begin during the early morning hours Sunday, with the most severe weather and flash flood risks occurring between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Forecasts show the city receiving between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, with higher totals expected in eastern portions of the city. The strongest storms could dump 2 to 2.5 inches of rain per hour, a rate that can quickly overwhelm drainage systems and trigger flash flooding in streets, low-lying areas, and subway stations.

A slight shift in the storm system could bring 5 to 7 inches of localized rain to eastern Brooklyn and Queens.

"Heavy rain can overwhelm streets and drainage systems in minutes, and the most intense rain is expected when many New Yorkers will be asleep," said NYCEM Commissioner Christina Farrell. "Do not wait until you see water rising to make a plan."

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani noted that city agencies activated the Flash Flood Emergency Plan on Thursday and crews have been working to clear catch basins and prepare emergency teams.

Safety reminders

What you can do:

City officials advise residents to take the following precautions ahead of Sunday morning:

If you live in a basement apartment, know your exits and be prepared to move to a higher floor before flooding begins.

Avoid driving, biking, or walking through flooded streets or underpasses.

Keep essential medical equipment, phones, and devices charged overnight.

Check on neighbors, family members, and older adults who may need extra help.

Sign up for emergency notifications by texting NOTIFYNYC to 692-692, or visit nyc.gov/notify to register for automated basement apartment phone alerts.