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July 4th fireworks guide 2026: List of local shows in NJ, CT, LI

By
FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published July 4, 2026 4:11 PM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 4:11 PM EDT

The Brief

    • The 50th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show is tonight.
    • Can't make it? Fireworks displays are also happening throughout the Tri-State area.
    • In addition, many shows are taking place after the holiday weekend.

NEW YORK - Happy 4th of July, and happy 250th anniversary to America! 

JUMP TO: NEW JERSEY l LONG ISLAND l CONNECTICUT

In addition to the 50th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in NYC, displays are also happening throughout New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.

Here's a list of some local shows in each region:

Fireworks shows in NJ

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

Bergen County fireworks

  • Saturday, July 4: Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, beginning at 2 p.m.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced

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Essex County

Livingston fireworks

Middlesex County

East Brunswick fireworks

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers

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Sussex County

Frankford Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 4: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host another fireworks show after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Union County

Elizabeth fireworks

  • Saturday, July 4: Elizabeth’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk.

Union fireworks

Fireworks shows on Long Island

Jones Beach

Montauk

  • Stars Over Montauk, July 4
  • Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
  • Viewing areas include Sunset Beach, Gosman’s Beach and Gin Beach

Sag Harbor

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach

  • Jones Beach State Park, July 5
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The air show runs Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6

Fireworks shows in Connecticut

Hartford

Middlebury

Morris

New Canaan

Norwalk

Waterbury

The Source: This article includes previous FOX 5 NY reporting.

America 250New York