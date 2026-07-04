July 4th fireworks guide 2026: List of local shows in NJ, CT, LI
NEW YORK - Happy 4th of July, and happy 250th anniversary to America!
JUMP TO: NEW JERSEY l LONG ISLAND l CONNECTICUT
In addition to the 50th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in NYC, displays are also happening throughout New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.
Here's a list of some local shows in each region:
Fireworks shows in NJ
Atlantic County
- Saturday, July 4: Atlantic City fireworks at Ocean Casino Resort at 9 p.m. and Tropicana Atlantic City at 10 p.m.
- Saturday, July 4: Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sports Drive, fireworks at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.
- Saturday, July 4: Margate fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. on the beach at Huntington Avenue.
Bergen County
Allendale fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Allendale fireworks at Crestwood Lake at 7:30 p.m.
Bergen County fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, beginning at 2 p.m.
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced
Essex County
Livingston fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Livingston’s 89th annual July 4th celebration at and around Memorial Oval. Events begin at 9 a.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Middlesex County
East Brunswick fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: East Brunswick’s Fourth of July celebration at the Community Arts Center, beginning at 6 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, July 5.
JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers
Sussex County
Frankford Fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host another fireworks show after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Union County
Elizabeth fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Elizabeth’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk.
Union fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Union Township’s Fourth of July Spectacular will take place at Biertuempfel Park. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by The UpTown Band, followed by fireworks. Rain date: Sunday, July 5.
Fireworks shows on Long Island
Jones Beach
- Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular, July 4
- Jones Beach State Park at 9:30 p.m.
Montauk
- Stars Over Montauk, July 4
- Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
- Viewing areas include Sunset Beach, Gosman’s Beach and Gin Beach
Sag Harbor
- John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks, July 4
- Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
- The display is expected to be visible from the Sag Harbor waterfront and village areas
North Sea Fire Department Carnival
- North Sea Fire Department, July 4
- Carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Fireworks are scheduled during the carnival
FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach
- Jones Beach State Park, July 5
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The air show runs Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6
Fireworks shows in Connecticut
Hartford
- Hartford Bonanza 2026, July 4
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
Middlebury
- 3-D Fireworks Spectacular, July 4
- Begins at 10 p.m.
Morris
- Morris Bluegrass Festival, July 4
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
New Canaan
- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, July 4
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Norwalk
- Fourth of July Fireworks, July 4
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Waterbury
- Waterbury's Independence Day Fireworks, July 4
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
The Source: This article includes previous FOX 5 NY reporting.