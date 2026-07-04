July 4th fireworks guide 2026: List of local shows in NJ, CT, LI

The Brief The 50th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show is tonight. Can't make it? Fireworks displays are also happening throughout the Tri-State area. In addition, many shows are taking place after the holiday weekend.



Happy 4th of July, and happy 250th anniversary to America!

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In addition to the 50th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in NYC, displays are also happening throughout New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.

Here's a list of some local shows in each region:

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Allendale fireworks at Crestwood Lake at 7:30 p.m.

Bergen County fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Bergen County’s Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, beginning at 2 p.m.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced Expand

Essex County

Livingston fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Memorial Oval. Events begin at 9 a.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Livingston’s 89th annual July 4th celebration at and around. Events begin at, with fireworks at

Middlesex County

East Brunswick fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Community Arts Center, beginning at 6 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, July 5. East Brunswick’s Fourth of July celebration at the, beginning atRain date:

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers Expand

Sussex County

Saturday, July 4: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host another fireworks show after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Union County

Elizabeth fireworks

Saturday, July 4: will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk. Elizabeth’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk.

Union fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Union Township’s Fourth of July Spectacular will take place at Biertuempfel Park. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by The UpTown Band, followed by fireworks. Rain date: Sunday, July 5.

Jones Beach

Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular , July 4

Jones Beach State Park at 9:30 p.m.

Montauk

Stars Over Montauk , July 4

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Viewing areas include Sunset Beach, Gosman’s Beach and Gin Beach

Sag Harbor

John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks , July 4

Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

The display is expected to be visible from the Sag Harbor waterfront and village areas

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

North Sea Fire Department , July 4

Carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled during the carnival

FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach

Jones Beach State Park, July 5

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The air show runs Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6

Hartford

Hartford Bonanza 2026 , July 4

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

Middlebury

3-D Fireworks Spectacular , July 4

Begins at 10 p.m.

Morris

Morris Bluegrass Festival , July 4

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

New Canaan

Norwalk

Waterbury

Waterbury's Independence Day Fireworks , July 4

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 5