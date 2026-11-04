Live NYC election results 2026: Mamdani-backed Democrats win, Jeffries poised to become Speaker

The Brief It was a strong night for New York City Democrats as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appears poised to become Speaker of the House. In addition, the three progressive House candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their races. Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Suozzi is leading Republican challenger Mike Lipetri in NY-3, which includes parts of Queens and Nassau County.



It was a strong night for New York City Democrats as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries now appears poised to become Speaker of the House.

The three progressive Mamdani-backed candidates – Brad Lander, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Claire Valdez – were also elected to Congress.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Suozzi leads Republican challenger Mike Lipetri in NY-3, which includes parts of Queens and Nassau County.

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