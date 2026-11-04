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Live NYC election results 2026: Mamdani-backed Democrats win, Jeffries poised to become Speaker

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published November 4, 2026 7:14 AM EST
Published November 4, 2026 7:14 AM EST

The Brief

    • It was a strong night for New York City Democrats as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appears poised to become Speaker of the House.
    • In addition, the three progressive House candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their races.
    • Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Suozzi is leading Republican challenger Mike Lipetri in NY-3, which includes parts of Queens and Nassau County.

NEW YORK CITY - It was a strong night for New York City Democrats as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries now appears poised to become Speaker of the House.

The three progressive Mamdani-backed candidates – Brad Lander, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Claire Valdez – were also elected to Congress. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Suozzi leads Republican challenger Mike Lipetri in NY-3, which includes parts of Queens and Nassau County. 

ELECTION RESULTS: NY-3 l NY-5 l NY-6 l NY-7 l NY-8 l NY-9 l NY-10 l NY-11 l NY-12 l NY-13 l NY-14 l NY-15

Gov. Hochul wins reelection
Gov. Hochul wins reelection

Gov. Hochul wins reelection

The AP called the race for Hochul within a minute of polls closing. FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay explains the energy at Hochul's headquarters after the swift win.

Live NYC election results 2026

By the numbers:

MORE: Click here for election results

NY-3

NY-5

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NY-11

NY-12

NY-13

NY-14

NY-15

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
2026 ElectionsNew York City