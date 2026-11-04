Live NYC election results 2026: Mamdani-backed Democrats win, Jeffries poised to become Speaker
NEW YORK CITY - It was a strong night for New York City Democrats as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries now appears poised to become Speaker of the House.
The three progressive Mamdani-backed candidates – Brad Lander, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Claire Valdez – were also elected to Congress.
Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Suozzi leads Republican challenger Mike Lipetri in NY-3, which includes parts of Queens and Nassau County.
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Live NYC election results 2026
By the numbers:
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