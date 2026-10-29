NYC Election Day voter guide: Important dates, voting instructions, ballot breakdown

The Brief Here is a comprehensive guide for New Yorkers planning to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The deadline to register to vote has passed – residents can use this online tool to check if they are currently registered. A few of the government offices New Yorkers will vote on include the gubernatorial office, the attorney general's office and the state comptroller's office.



That time has come once again – New Yorkers, here is a comprehensive guide to voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

NYC voter guide 2026

What you can do:

The deadline to register to vote in New York has passed – residents can use this online tool to check if they are currently registered.

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The early voting period for New York runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. Available hours will vary depending on the date:

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day itself is Tuesday, Nov. 3 – polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is also the last day to submit ballots by mail.

New York residents can choose to vote either in person or via mail. Those who prefer to vote in person can go to their local polling site on either Election Day or one of the days marked for early voting.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: People arrive to take part in early voting at a polling center in the Manhattan borough of New York City on October 25, 2025. Early voting has begun for general elections, where New York City will select the next may Expand

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of what voters should expect when they arrive at their polling site.

Residents can also send their ballot by mail, whether that be due to personal choice or inability to reach a polling site, but the deadline to request a mail ballot from the Board of Elections has passed.

The ballot must either be postmarked by Election Day or be dropped off at any polling site.

In contrast, absentee ballots are only available to voters who meet one of the following qualifications:

absent from their country / their borough on Election Day

unable to physically be at a polling site due to either temporary or permanent illness or disability

unable to physically be at a polling site due to being the primary caregiver of someone who is ill or physically disabled

a resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital

in jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction, which includes those awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor

Early voting at the Bronx County Supreme Court House on the Grand Concourse on Oct. 25, 2025, in New York. (Rebecca White/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Residents can apply for an absentee ballot by filling out this form online or delivering it to their local Board of Elections.

Potential voters can search for their local polling site using the state's official website.

Some of the government offices that New Yorkers might vote on in this upcoming election, dependent on where they live, include:

the governor's office

the state comptroller's office

the attorney general's office

the seats of several congressional representatives and state senators

five ballot proposals