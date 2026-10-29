NYC Election Day voter guide: Important dates, voting instructions, ballot breakdown
NEW YORK - That time has come once again – New Yorkers, here is a comprehensive guide to voting in the upcoming midterm elections.
NYC voter guide 2026
What you can do:
The deadline to register to vote in New York has passed – residents can use this online tool to check if they are currently registered.
JUMP TO: DATES | WAYS TO VOTE | POLLING SITES | WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT
Important dates
The early voting period for New York runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. Available hours will vary depending on the date:
- Saturday, Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 30 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 1 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day itself is Tuesday, Nov. 3 – polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is also the last day to submit ballots by mail.
Voting methods
New York residents can choose to vote either in person or via mail. Those who prefer to vote in person can go to their local polling site on either Election Day or one of the days marked for early voting.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: People arrive to take part in early voting at a polling center in the Manhattan borough of New York City on October 25, 2025. Early voting has begun for general elections, where New York City will select the next may
Here is a comprehensive breakdown of what voters should expect when they arrive at their polling site.
Residents can also send their ballot by mail, whether that be due to personal choice or inability to reach a polling site, but the deadline to request a mail ballot from the Board of Elections has passed.
The ballot must either be postmarked by Election Day or be dropped off at any polling site.
In contrast, absentee ballots are only available to voters who meet one of the following qualifications:
- absent from their country / their borough on Election Day
- unable to physically be at a polling site due to either temporary or permanent illness or disability
- unable to physically be at a polling site due to being the primary caregiver of someone who is ill or physically disabled
- a resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital
- in jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction, which includes those awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor
Early voting at the Bronx County Supreme Court House on the Grand Concourse on Oct. 25, 2025, in New York. (Rebecca White/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Residents can apply for an absentee ballot by filling out this form online or delivering it to their local Board of Elections.
How to find polling locations
Potential voters can search for their local polling site using the state's official website.
What's on the ballot?
Some of the government offices that New Yorkers might vote on in this upcoming election, dependent on where they live, include:
- the governor's office
- the state comptroller's office
- the attorney general's office
- the seats of several congressional representatives and state senators
- five ballot proposals
The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.