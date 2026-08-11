NYC couple finds stranger in apartment after doorman allegedly handed over keys

The Brief A Queens couple claims they discovered a stranger in their luxury apartment and that their doorman handed over the keys while they were on vacation. The Long Island City building's management said the woman was given the keys after posing as a dog walker. The NYPD has not yet identified or charged the woman seen on surveillance video inside the apartment.



What was supposed to be a relaxing getaway turned into a nightmare for one Queens couple when they discovered a stranger was inside their apartment, but how the woman got inside has them asking some serious questions.

She didn't use a crowbar. She didn't break a window. The couple claims the doorman at their luxury apartment building just handed over their keys.

Stranger caught on camera

What we know:

Police have not identified or charged the woman seen on surveillance video inside Bill and Yelim Kim's Long Island City apartment and making herself comfortable on their couch, but the couple says they don't know her either.

"I was in disbelief. I just could not believe what I was seeing."

The Kims said it happened on July 24 while they were on vacation. They said they wouldn't have even known an intruder was inside their home at Halo LIC if they hadn't gotten an alert from their security camera.

"I was in disbelief. I just could not believe what I was seeing," Bill Kim said. "We can't help or wonder, what would she have done if we didn't catch her on camera? If we didn't have a security camera set up,, would she have just stayed? This was almost 11 p.m. at night. Would she have slept in our bed?"

What they're saying:

Yelim Kim said their apartment management claimed the woman posed as a dog walker and the employee at Halo LIC handed her the keys without verifying who she was.

Emails sent out by management and obtained by FOX 5 NY confirm that.

The couple said they never had a dog walker come to their apartment while they weren't home.

"Not while we weren't here," said Yelim Kim.

"We've never had an authorized guest," said Bill Kim.

Burglary investigation

Dig deeper:

The NYPD said they are investigating the incident as a burglary.

Cops said they responded to Purves Street a little before 11 p.m. on July 24 to find someone had entered an apartment without permission and damaged a bookshelf, which the Kims said happened when the woman ripped down their camera.

"I'm freaking traumatized."

According to the Kims, the woman came back again two days later, but she wasn't let in past the lobby.

Police said, so far, no one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Building management responds

The other side:

The building's management company, Goose Property Management, sent the couple an email reading in part, "As an immediate action, the concierge employee involved in the incident has been permanently removed from the property."

It went on to say they reviewed their procedures with the concierge services provided and made security enhancements.

"I'm freaking traumatized. I don't know how else to, you know, describe it," Yelim Kim said.

FOX 5 NY has not received a response from the property management company.