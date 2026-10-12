NYC Columbus Day Parade 2026: Street closures, route, schedule, and more

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The Brief Thousands of people are preparing to march in the 82nd New York City Columbus Day Parade on Monday. There are numerous street closures in Manhattan along the route, which follows Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 72nd Street. Festivities are being held for the first time since 2024, after severe weather forced last year's parade to be canceled.



Thousands of people are preparing to march along Fifth Avenue in the 82nd New York City Columbus Day Parade on Monday.

When is the Columbus Day Parade?

The festivities are being held for the first time since 2024, after severe weather forced last year's parade to be canceled.

What time is the Columbus Day Parade in NYC?

Big picture view:

The Columbus Day Parade starts at approximately 11:30 a.m. and is expected to end at around 3:30 p.m.

The parade will march up Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 72nd Street.

Is there a Columbus Day Parade in NYC? Road closures

Local perspective:

There are numerous street closures in effect Monday for the Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan:

Formation:

East 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous:

East 51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

East 58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 76th Street and East 68th Street

In addition, Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place will be closed at the NYPD's discretion for the Columbus Day Festival.

Is Mamdani marching in the parade?

Dig deeper:

No, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is not attending the Columbus Day Parade on Monday.

The mayor has long opposed celebrating Christopher Columbus, calling the 15th-century explorer a colonizer who abused and displaced native people, but he did release a nearly three-minute video statement celebrating Italian Heritage Month.

Still, according to a NY Post report, some local Italian-American leaders called the mayor's no-show a snub aimed at their community.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to march in the parade.