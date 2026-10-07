NYC named one of the top 10 cities in the US, but who's No. 1?
NEW YORK - We all know it already, New York is one of the best cities in the U.S., and apparently a lot of the rest of the country agrees. But, it's not number one, at least according to the readers of one travel magazine.
NYC is the 4th best big city in the U.S.
What we know:
Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards this week, including the Top 10 Big Cities in the U.S.
New York was named the fourth-best big city in the U.S., according to their readers, just behind Boston at No. 3, San Francisco at No. 2 and Chicago at No. 1. For Chicago, it's the 10th straight year the Windy City has topped the list.
Nearly 800,000 people cast their votes in this year's rankings, according to the magazine.
What they're saying:
The magazine described NYC as a city that "still buzzes as though perpetually caffeinated."
According to Condé Nast Traveler, readers highlighted the city's key attractions, like our world-famous museums, our iconic food,
"It's a town for all seasons, there's no wrong itinerary," the magazine wrote.
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The best cities in the U.S., ranked
By the numbers:
Here's the full list of Condé Nast Traveler's Top 10 Big Cities in the U.S.:
- Chicago, IL
- San Francisco, CA
- Boston, MA
- New York, NY
- Milwaukee, WI
- Oakland, CA
- Portland, OR
- Nashville, TN
- New Orleans, LA
- San Diego, CA
Readers also voted for their favorite small cities in the country. Here are the ones that made the list:
- Charleston, SC
- Alexandria, VA
- Santa Fe, NM
- Greenville, SC
- Santa Barbara, CA
- Lexington, KY
- Savannah, GA
- Healdsburg, CA
- San Juan, PR
- St. Augustine, FL
The Source: Information in this story is from Condé Nast Traveler's "The Best Cities in the United States: 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards" and reporting from FOX 32 Chicago on their ranking as the best big city in the U.S.