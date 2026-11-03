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These 5 ballot proposals could change NYC's constitution | Full Breakdown

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 9:26 AM EST
Published November 3, 2026 9:26 AM EST
NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on
NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on

NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on

FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley breaks down the five ballot proposals New York voters will have to decide on this Election Day.

The Brief

    • New York City voters have five ballot proposals to weigh in on for Election Day 2026.
    • Each ballot proposal involves amending New York City's constitution to change how the city's government operates.
    • Polls close at 9 p.m. in New York.

NEW YORK - New York City voters have five ballot proposals to weigh in on as they head to the polls for Election Day 2026. A ballot proposal is a proposed amendment to the city's constitution.

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2026 ballot proposals for NYC

Local perspective:

Here is a breakdown of each ballot proposal, which, if passed, would change how the city's government operates. 

JUMP TO: PROP 1 | PROP 2 | PROP 3 | PROP 4 | PROP 5

Ballot proposal 1

The first ballot proposal concerns the process of installing outdoor structures in public spaces.

If passed, this proposal would streamline the process property and business owners currently undergo in order to install structures like benches, accessibility ramps and outdoor cafés.

Public space advocate talks privately owned public spaces in NYC
Public space advocate talks privately owned public spaces in NYC

Public space advocate talks privately owned public spaces in NYC

Public space advocate Wade, also known as "Lord of Bench" on social media, discusses the importance of privately owned public spaces in New York City with FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt.

Under this proposal, the public hearings typically required would become optional, and there would be fewer formal review steps.

Ballot proposal 2

The next proposed ballot would alter the city's contracting process by simplifying the questionnaire and require the Procurement Policy Board to meet regularly.

If passed, the board could reduce the requirements for certain contractors, and the board would meet at least once every three months.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office says that this proposal would lessen the administrative burdens on "small businesses and nonprofits that contract with the city."

Ballot proposal 3

The third ballot proposal would change the city's approval process for:

  • Major transportation projects
  • The sale or lease of certain city-owned properties
  • The city's acquisition of office space
Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn slated for safety overhaul after crash concerns
Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn slated for safety overhaul after crash concerns

Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn slated for safety overhaul after crash concerns

A stretch of Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn, described by some as the city’s "Boulevard of Death," is set for a major redesign after a high number of crashes and injuries in recent years. 

Mamdani's office predicts that this proposal, if passed, would speed up street safety projects by at least 33%.

Ballot proposal 4

Another ballot proposal, if passed, would simplify construction permitting by authorizing additional agency officials to approve projects.

This proposed ballot would also require the Department of Buildings to create a centralized system for submitting and approving permit applications by 2030.

Ballot proposal 5

The final ballot proposal would set savings targets for the city's "rainy day fund," which is money the city has set aside to tackle potential economic downturns, emergencies or revenue shortfalls.

NYC first deputy mayor talks Mamdani's budget, taxes
NYC first deputy mayor talks Mamdani's budget, taxes

NYC first deputy mayor talks Mamdani's budget, taxes

New York City First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan provides insight on Mayor Zohran Mamdani's recently announced budget, and breaks down how the city worked with Albany to close the budget gap.

If passed, this proposal would require the mayor to develop methodology for calculating deposits for this emergency fund.

The Source: This article includes information from New York City's government websites.

2026 ElectionsNew York City