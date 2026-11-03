These 5 ballot proposals could change NYC's constitution | Full Breakdown

The Brief New York City voters have five ballot proposals to weigh in on for Election Day 2026. Each ballot proposal involves amending New York City's constitution to change how the city's government operates. Polls close at 9 p.m. in New York.



New York City voters have five ballot proposals to weigh in on as they head to the polls for Election Day 2026. A ballot proposal is a proposed amendment to the city's constitution.

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2026 ballot proposals for NYC

Local perspective:

Here is a breakdown of each ballot proposal, which, if passed, would change how the city's government operates.

JUMP TO: PROP 1 | PROP 2 | PROP 3 | PROP 4 | PROP 5

The first ballot proposal concerns the process of installing outdoor structures in public spaces.

If passed, this proposal would streamline the process property and business owners currently undergo in order to install structures like benches, accessibility ramps and outdoor cafés.

Under this proposal, the public hearings typically required would become optional, and there would be fewer formal review steps.

The next proposed ballot would alter the city's contracting process by simplifying the questionnaire and require the Procurement Policy Board to meet regularly.

If passed, the board could reduce the requirements for certain contractors, and the board would meet at least once every three months.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office says that this proposal would lessen the administrative burdens on "small businesses and nonprofits that contract with the city."

The third ballot proposal would change the city's approval process for:

Major transportation projects

The sale or lease of certain city-owned properties

The city's acquisition of office space

Mamdani's office predicts that this proposal, if passed, would speed up street safety projects by at least 33%.

Another ballot proposal, if passed, would simplify construction permitting by authorizing additional agency officials to approve projects.

This proposed ballot would also require the Department of Buildings to create a centralized system for submitting and approving permit applications by 2030.

The final ballot proposal would set savings targets for the city's "rainy day fund," which is money the city has set aside to tackle potential economic downturns, emergencies or revenue shortfalls.

If passed, this proposal would require the mayor to develop methodology for calculating deposits for this emergency fund.