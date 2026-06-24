NYC adds 5 more World Cup watch parties across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens

article

The Brief New York City is adding five more free World Cup watch parties across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. The new Soccer Streets events will bring matches, live performances and community programming to public streets and plazas. More than 100 free watch parties are planned across all five boroughs during the 2026 World Cup.



New York City is expanding its World Cup celebrations with five more Soccer Streets watch parties in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Department of Transportation announced five additional Soccer Streets events as part of the city’s World Cup programming.

The initiative transforms streets and plazas into public gathering spaces where New Yorkers can watch matches, see live performances and take part in community programming.

City officials said more than 100 free watch parties are planned across all five boroughs during the tournament.

Where the new watch parties will be held

The five new Soccer Streets events will be held in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

Osborn Plaza, Brooklyn

The Osborn Plaza event is scheduled for June 26 at 2 p.m. at Osborn Street from Belmont Avenue to the dead end.

The event will include a live performance by Fogo Azul at 2 p.m., followed by the Norway vs. France match at 3 p.m.

The event will also include programming from Hive Public Space, The Horticultural Society of New York and others. Attendees can join a guided bike ride with Black Girls Do Bike before kickoff.

Johnny Hartman Plaza, Manhattan

The Johnny Hartman Plaza event is scheduled for July 2 at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Place from West 143rd Street to Amsterdam Avenue.

The event will include a live performance by Sambuco Tribe at 2 p.m., followed by the 1H vs. 2J match at 3 p.m.

Programming will be provided by Hive Public Space, Drip Sweat, The Horticultural Society of New York and others.

A FIFA World Cup soccer ball statue during a FIFA World Cup announcement at Staten Island University Hospital Park Minor League Baseball Stadium in the Staten Island borough of New York, US, on Monday, April 27, 2026. Mamdani and New York Governor Ka Expand

Kensington Plaza, Brooklyn

The Kensington Plaza event is scheduled for July 7 at 3 p.m. at Beverley Road from Church Avenue to East Second Street.

The event will include a live performance by ADVANCE/MORE Opera at 3 p.m., followed by the W85 vs. W87 match at 4 p.m.

Programming will be provided by Hive Public Space, The Horticultural Society of New York and others.

Brooklyn Bridge Arches Plaza, Manhattan

The Brooklyn Bridge Arches Plaza event is scheduled for July 10 at 2 p.m. at Rose Street from Avenue of the Finest to Frankfort Street.

The event will include a live performance by Fogo Azul at 2 p.m., followed by the W93 vs. W94 match at 3 p.m.

Programming will be provided by Hive Public Space, Equity Design, Get Women Cycling, The Horticultural Society of New York and others. Bike valet service will be provided by Transportation Alternatives.

Corona Plaza, Queens

The Corona Plaza event is scheduled for July 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Avenue from National Street to 104th Street.

The event will include a live performance by Queensboro Dance Festival at 1:30 p.m., followed by the W99 vs. W100 match at 3 p.m.

Programming will be provided by Hive Public Space, The Horticultural Society of New York and others.

Why the city is expanding Soccer Streets

City officials said the Soccer Streets program is meant to bring World Cup celebrations closer to neighborhoods across New York.

Mayor Mamdani said the watch parties are designed to give New Yorkers a way to celebrate the tournament near home.

"One of the greatest joys of this World Cup has been watching New Yorkers turn our streets into places of celebration, connection and community," Mamdani said. "From Corona to Kensington, these watch parties are bringing neighbors together across languages, cultures and backgrounds to share in the world's game. As we welcome the world to our city, we're making sure every New Yorker has the chance to be part of this historic moment close to home."

NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said the events highlight the diversity of the city.

"It has been incredible to see neighbors and their families come together on our streets and plazas to enjoy the World Cup," Flynn said. "With celebrations underway across the city, we’re thrilled to add more watch parties to help make this summer one to remember. Please join us to watch matches and enjoy programming that will highlight the incredible diversity of our city."

What's next:

New Yorkers can find the full list of city-hosted watch parties and other World Cup events through NYC Tourism.