LIVE: NYC's Tribute in Light | Remembering the Victims of 9/11

The Brief New York City is marking Sept. 11 with the Tribute in Light, twin beams shining from Lower Manhattan that can be seen up to 60 miles away. In addition to the memorial, dozens of landmarks, including the One World Trade Center and Niagara Falls, will glow in blue as part of the "Tribute in Lights" initiative. The coordinated illumination serves as a widespread gesture of remembrance and unity.



Landmarks across New York City and beyond will illuminate in blue on the night of Friday, Sept. 11, as part of the annual "Tribute in Lights" initiative.

FOX 5 NY will stream New York City's Tribute in Light beginning at 7 p.m. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now. You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page.

The backstory:

The tradition was organized in partnership with NYC Tourism + Conventions. The gesture extends the reach of remembrance far beyond Lower Manhattan, uniting communities through shared visibility.

Participants this year include some of New York’s most iconic sites: Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building and SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

TOPSHOT - The Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2024. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP Expand

Other areas include the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the Intrepid Museum.

The tribute stretches beyond New York, with out-of-state landmarks also participating. Among them are Boston City Hall, Newark Liberty International Airport and the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

Which buildings will light up blue for 9/11?

Dig deeper:

Participants will include:

New York State Buildings

7 World Trade Center

9/11 Living Memorial Grove of Brooklyn

425 Park Avenue

Avid Brooklyn Dyker Heights Hotel

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Con Edison Headquarters Clocktower

Corporate Commons Three

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Empire State Building

Goethals Bridge

Goldman Sachs, 200 West Street

Intrepid Museum

JD Films

JFK Air Traffic Control Tower

La Contente Oeste

LGA East Substation

LGA East & West Parking Garage Facade

LGA Terminal C Headhouse

Mercer Labs

New York Comedy Club

New York City Emergency Management Building

One Bryant Park

One World Observatory

Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)

PHOENIX Roller Coaster at Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

Pier 17, Brooklyn

Rockefeller Center

RXR | The Helmsley Building

San Pietro Restaurant

South Street Seaport Museum

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Westside Theater

Out-of-State Buildings

100 Federal Street (Boston, MA)

131 Dartmouth Street (Boston, MA)

Akamai (Cambridge, MA)

Amgen (Cambridge, MA)

Atlantic Wharf (Boston, MA)

Bayonne Bridge (NJ)

Berklee Performance Center (Boston, MA)

Berkley Building, Old John Hancock Building (Boston, MA)

Boston City Hall (MA)

Broad Institute (Cambridge, MA)

Cambridge City Hall (MA)

Capella Tower (Minneapolis, MN)

Center Plaza (Boston, MA)

City of Richmond City Hall (VA)

Crystal Lake Union Cemetery (IL)

CT Old State House (Hartford, CT)

Equinox Sports Club Boston (MA)

Federal Reserve Tower (Boston, MA)

Fenway Park (Boston, MA)

Hartford Healthcare (CT)

The Hartford (CT)

Hill-Stead Museum (Farmington, CT)

The Honor Summit (Mount Washington, NH)

The Hub on Causeway (Boston, MA)

Illuminate CLE (Cleveland, OH)

International Place (Boston, MA)

John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center (Boston, MA)

John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (Boston, MA)

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia (PA)

Massachusetts State House (Boston, MA)

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (TN)

Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum (Little Falls, MN)

Museum Broken Arrow (OK)

Newark Airport (NJ)

One Financial Center (Boston, MA)

One Lincoln Street (Boston, MA)

Prudential Tower (Boston, MA)

South Station Tower (Boston, MA)

State Street, One Congress (Boston, MA)

Tejas Dalvi - Kaiser Permanente (Eastvale, CA)

Terminal Towers (Cleveland, OH)

Township of Piscataway (NJ)

Travelers Tower (Hartford, CT)

UConn Hartford - The Hartford Times Building (CT)

UMass Boston - Integrated Science Complex (MA)

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art (Hartford, CT)

Winthrop Center (Boston, MA)

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP (Wilmington, DE)

International

Municipality of Mola di Bari (Italy)

Niagara Falls (Ontario, Canada)

Parliament of Ireland (Dublin, Ireland)