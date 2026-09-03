NYC announces $1 million for 9/11 Memorial & Museum field trips

The Brief New York City will invest $1 million in the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to expand access for students and help them learn about the terror attacks. City Council Speaker Julie Menin announced the funding Thursday outside the Oculus World Trade Center. About 75% of the funds will cover school field trips to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.



New York City will invest $1 million in the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to expand access for students and help them learn about the terror attacks.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin announced funding for free field trips and educational programs during a ceremony Thursday at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan.

What we know:

City Council members gathered outside the Oculus World Trade Center to unveil the $1 million scholarship fund to educate New York City students on the history of 9/11.

Historians estimate nearly a third of living Americans were born after September 11, 2001, while millions more were too young to remember the attacks firsthand.

About 75% of the funds will cover school field trips to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, ensuring the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attacks and the heroic acts that followed are taught to the next generation.

What they're saying:

Menin said the funds will also expand access to the 9/11 Anniversary Digital Learning Experience for New York City educators.

"As well as free audio guides for their groups so that everyone has a chance to grasp the ineffable, the emotional weight of the attack. So they're not just reading about it in a textbook, but they're coming here personally to witness it. From listening to those last phone calls that plane passengers made, to staring at the faces of the missing person posters, to walking beside the Vesey Street stairs that enabled hundreds to escape safely," the City Council speaker said.

Local perspective:

Virtual field trips will also be funded, bringing the museum's lessons directly into classrooms for students unable to visit in person.