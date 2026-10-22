Hochul announces AI-focused training hub in Queens

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a Queens-based training hub focused on AI careers. The AI Jobs Institute, designed and powered by tech workforce training organization Pursuit, will "train 40,000 New Yorkers by 2032." Earlier this month, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin led an oversight hearing on the risk of artificial intelligence.



Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a Queens-based training hub focused on AI careers.

AI Jobs Institute

Local perspective:

The AI Jobs Institute, designed and powered by tech workforce training organization Pursuit, will "train 40,000 New Yorkers by 2032," according to the governor's press release.

The hub "will connect thousands of New Yorkers with cutting-edge courses and career pathways," Hochul stated. "By investing in our people, we are building a workforce ready to compete for the good-paying jobs of tomorrow."

According to the governor, the institute will:

upskill New Yorkers through AI-enabled career pathways

incubate pilots and tools

produce real-world data and recommendations for state and federal AI workforce strategies

create the conditions to convene employers, talent and industry partners

Menin, NYC Council lead oversight hearing on AI

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin led an oversight hearing on the risk of artificial intelligence.

During an interview with FOX 5 NY's Natasha Verma, the speaker emphasized that regulation for AI is necessary, saying that she was "very troubled by the lack of answers."

Later in that same interview, Menin specified that the regulation should not "stifle innovation."

"We want to make sure that New York City stays the AI capital of the country."