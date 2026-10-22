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Hochul announces AI-focused training hub in Queens

By
FOX 5 NY
Kathy Hochul
Published October 22, 2026 8:13 AM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 8:13 AM EDT
Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns
Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns

Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Good Day New York to discuss the stateâs one-year moratorium on new hyperscale AI data centers, saying the pause is meant to protect the power grid, water resources and local communities while new rules are developed. The governor also weighed in on homelessness, affordability, ICE enforcement and daylight saving time.

The Brief

    • Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a Queens-based training hub focused on AI careers.
    • The AI Jobs Institute, designed and powered by tech workforce training organization Pursuit, will "train 40,000 New Yorkers by 2032."
    • Earlier this month, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin led an oversight hearing on the risk of artificial intelligence.

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a Queens-based training hub focused on AI careers.

AI Jobs Institute

Local perspective:

The AI Jobs Institute, designed and powered by tech workforce training organization Pursuit, will "train 40,000 New Yorkers by 2032," according to the governor's press release.

The hub "will connect thousands of New Yorkers with cutting-edge courses and career pathways," Hochul stated. "By investing in our people, we are building a workforce ready to compete for the good-paying jobs of tomorrow."

Exclusive interview with Hochul
Exclusive interview with Hochul

Exclusive interview with Hochul

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down for an exclusive interview with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who discusses her recent State of the State address, potentially raising taxes and Trump's threats to cut funding to sanctuary cities.

According to the governor, the institute will:

  • upskill New Yorkers through AI-enabled career pathways
  • incubate pilots and tools
  • produce real-world data and recommendations for state and federal AI workforce strategies
  • create the conditions to convene employers, talent and industry partners

Menin, NYC Council lead oversight hearing on AI

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin led an oversight hearing on the risk of artificial intelligence.

During an interview with FOX 5 NY's Natasha Verma, the speaker emphasized that regulation for AI is necessary, saying that she was "very troubled by the lack of answers."

NYC Council Speaker Menin talks risk of AI, accoutability
NYC Council Speaker Menin talks risk of AI, accoutability

NYC Council Speaker Menin talks risk of AI, accoutability

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin talks to FOX 5 NY's Natasha Verma about the potential risks of artificial intelligence, and who should be held accountable if something should go awry.

Later in that same interview, Menin specified that the regulation should not "stifle innovation."

"We want to make sure that New York City stays the AI capital of the country."

The Source: This article includes a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

Kathy HochulPoliticsNew York