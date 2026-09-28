Giants acquire Vikings QB JJ McCarthy after Dart's injury, trade away 2027 5th-round pick

The Brief The Giants have acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to The Associated Press. The Vikings announced the trade earlier today, Sept. 28, pending McCarthy passing a physical. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had surgery last week on his left knee after getting injured early in a loss at the Los Angeles Rams.



The Giants have acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to The Associated Press.

Giants get Minnesota Vikings QB

What we know:

The Vikings announced the trade earlier today, Sept. 28, pending McCarthy passing a physical.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had surgery last week on his left knee after getting injured early in a loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

Jameis Winston started and the Giants beat Tennessee on Sunday, despite not scoring a touchdown and having just 238 yards of offense. Coach John Harbaugh said afterward that Winston would get the nod again this Sunday against Arizona but hinted that the Giants were not content to stand pat in Dart's absence.

"The plans are the plans," Harbaugh said. "The opportunities that you have are the opportunities you have. No matter what, we’re going to do everything we can to make our team as strong as we can based on what options we have."

The first opportunity turned out to be adding McCarthy, the 10th pick in the 2024 draft who lost the starting job in Minnesota to Kyler Murray and fell behind Carson Wentz on the depth chart. McCarthy started 10 games last season, completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

McCarthy missed what would have been his rookie season after injuring his right knee. He was picked a year ahead of Dart, but each was born in 2003, with McCarthy being just four months older.