NY Gov. Hochul declares measles disaster emergency as cases rise in rural counties

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The Brief New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a measles disaster emergency in response to a growing number of cases in rural parts of the state. As of Oct. 3, 101 out of 108 cases occurred outside NYC, mostly among under-immunized communities across 18 counties. Neighboring Pennsylvania is facing a severe outbreak with over 1,000 cases, nearly 200 hospitalizations, and five deaths.



Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a measles disaster emergency in New York in response to a growing number of cases in rural parts of the state, as well as neighboring states.

New York measles outbreak

What we know:

On Monday, Hochul signed an executive order which her office says enables state agencies to "respond more swiftly" to the measles outbreak and "allows healthcare professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated and tested."

There have been 108 measles cases confirmed in New York as of Oct. 3.

Seven cases have been found in New York City, while 101 have been diagnosed outside the five boroughs, according to Hochul's office.

Ninety-two cases have been reported in rural communities across 18 counties since July 15, the state said. Officials noted they were concentrated among "under-immunized" communities.

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What they're saying:

The New York State Health Department says the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine offers the best protection for most people.

"After reviewing the latest data on measles cases in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront this disease," Hochul said in a statement. "No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease. That is why I have taken steps to increase the number of health professionals who can vaccinate and test. These emergency measures will protect New Yorkers and support our community partners as they work tirelessly to address the spread of this disease."'

Pennsylvania measles cases

Local perspective:

Neighboring Pennsylvania has surpassed 1,000 measles cases since the beginning of an outbreak in April.

Pennsylvania health officials said that nearly 200 patients have been hospitalized, and five deaths have been reported.

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Symptoms to watch for

Dig deeper:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that is known for causing a severe rash and fever. It is spread by an infected person coughing or sneezing into the air, but may also be contracted by touching a contaminated surface.

According to the New York Department of Health, serious complications of measles include hospitalization, pneumonia, miscarriage, preterm birth, brain swelling, immune amnesia and death.

The Source: This story includes details and statements from the New York State Department of Health and Gov. Kathy Hochul's office about the ongoing measles outbreak.



