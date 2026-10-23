Hochul sits down for exclusive interview on Politics Unusual: Oct. 23 election update

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss her reelection bid on FOX 5 NY's Politics Unusual. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.



Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss her reelection bid on FOX 5 NY's Politics Unusual.

Election Day is only 11 days away – here's what New York voters should know about the upcoming midterms.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 24: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.

Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

Quinnipiac poll released today shows that 55% of New York likely voters are in favor of the governor

Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul

Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

Polymarket : 95% in favor of Hochul

Kalshi : 94% in favor of the governor

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Neither of the gubernatorial candidates released a public schedule for the day.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.