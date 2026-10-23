Hochul sits down for exclusive interview on Politics Unusual: Oct. 23 election update
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss her reelection bid on FOX 5 NY's Politics Unusual.
Election Day is only 11 days away – here's what New York voters should know about the upcoming midterms.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Quinnipiac poll released today shows that 55% of New York likely voters are in favor of the governor
- A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul
- Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 95% in favor of Hochul
- Kalshi: 94% in favor of the governor
NYC election news today
- "Kathy Hochul defies her own party on Trump’s $26 billion school choice bet" (Fortune)
- "Republican Bruce Blakeman says rival Kathy Hochul stumping with Zohran Mamdani will be ‘boost’ to his campaign" (The New York Post)
- "Voters turn to social media for political news" (CBS News)
Where are the candidates today?
Neither of the gubernatorial candidates released a public schedule for the day.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.