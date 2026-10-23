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Hochul sits down for exclusive interview on Politics Unusual: Oct. 23 election update

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 23, 2026 5:14 PM EDT
Published October 23, 2026 5:14 PM EDT
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with Gov. Kathy Hochul to discuss her latest campaign efforts, including criticism from Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman regarding her connection with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as her views on democratic socialism.

The Brief

    • Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss her reelection bid on FOX 5 NY's Politics Unusual.
    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
    • Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss her reelection bid on FOX 5 NY's Politics Unusual.

Election Day is only 11 days away – here's what New York voters should know about the upcoming midterms.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Incumbent Rep. Tom Suozzi on bid for reelection in 2026 midterms
Incumbent Rep. Tom Suozzi on bid for reelection in 2026 midterms

Incumbent Rep. Tom Suozzi on bid for reelection in 2026 midterms

Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi joins "Good Day New York" to discuss his race against Republican challenger Mike LiPetri. 

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Quinnipiac poll released today shows that 55% of New York likely voters are in favor of the governor
  • A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul
  • Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

Trump's low approval rating could lead to Democratic wins | Tomorrow's headlines tonight
Trump's low approval rating could lead to Democratic wins | Tomorrow's headlines tonight

Trump's low approval rating could lead to Democratic wins | Tomorrow's headlines tonight

Ruth Igielnik, a polling editor for The New York Times, shares how President Donald Trump's low approval rating could lead to Democrats faring well in the midterm elections.

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Neither of the gubernatorial candidates released a public schedule for the day.

Voting machine, ballot changes on Long Island: What voters should expect
Voting machine, ballot changes on Long Island: What voters should expect

Voting machine, ballot changes on Long Island: What voters should expect

New voting technology is coming to Suffolk County in time for this upcoming election. FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has the latest.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York