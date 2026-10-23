WATCH | Gov. Hochul goes on the record about her reelection bid, Mamdani, democratic socialism

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss both her record and her reelection bid. While on Politics Unusual, the governor discussed her plans on not only tackling crime in the state, but also ensuring that New Yorkers feel that they are safe in their day-to-day lives. Hochul also mentioned her plans to bring down the cost of living, specifically highlighting utility costs.



Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss both her record and her reelection bid.

Hochul talks crime, affordability

What they're saying:

"One crime is one too many."

While on Politics Unusual, the governor discussed her plans on not only tackling crime in the state, but also ensuring that New Yorkers feel that they are safe in their day-to-day lives.

Hochul also mentioned her plans to bring down the cost of living, specifically highlighting utility costs.

Mamdani connection

Local perspective:

Hochul's opponent, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, has publicly said that he believes Hochul's campaigning efforts with Mayor Zohran Mamdani help his chances.

In response, the governor mentioned that the mayor is "more popular" throughout the state than Blakeman is, adding that it's "her decision" to work closely with the mayor.