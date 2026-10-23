Expand / Collapse search

WATCH | Gov. Hochul goes on the record about her reelection bid, Mamdani, democratic socialism

By  and 
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 23, 2026 5:08 PM EDT
Published October 23, 2026 5:08 PM EDT
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with Gov. Kathy Hochul to discuss her latest campaign efforts, including criticism from Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman regarding her connection with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as her views on democratic socialism.

The Brief

    • Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss both her record and her reelection bid.
    • While on Politics Unusual, the governor discussed her plans on not only tackling crime in the state, but also ensuring that New Yorkers feel that they are safe in their day-to-day lives.
    • Hochul also mentioned her plans to bring down the cost of living, specifically highlighting utility costs.

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down for an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss both her record and her reelection bid.

Hochul talks crime, affordability

What they're saying:

"One crime is one too many."

While on Politics Unusual, the governor discussed her plans on not only tackling crime in the state, but also ensuring that New Yorkers feel that they are safe in their day-to-day lives.

Hochul also mentioned her plans to bring down the cost of living, specifically highlighting utility costs.

Blakeman, Hochul focus on affordability for New Yorkers
Blakeman, Hochul focus on affordability for New Yorkers

Blakeman, Hochul focus on affordability for New Yorkers

Both candidates for the upcoming gubernatorial election focused on issues related to affordability while on the campaign trail today. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the details.

Mamdani connection

Local perspective:

Hochul's opponent, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, has publicly said that he believes Hochul's campaigning efforts with Mayor Zohran Mamdani help his chances.

In response, the governor mentioned that the mayor is "more popular" throughout the state than Blakeman is, adding that it's "her decision" to work closely with the mayor.

'I think the governor did a good job': Mamdani on governor's debate
'I think the governor did a good job': Mamdani on governor's debate

'I think the governor did a good job': Mamdani on governor's debate

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says that he feels Gov. Kathy Hochul did a good job, despite the fact that he did not watch the debate. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the details.

The Source: This article includes information from an interview between Gov. Kathy Hochul and FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew YorkKathy Hochul