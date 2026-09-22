Giants QB Jaxson Dart's knee injury still being evaluated

article

The Brief Giants' quarterback Jaxson Dart's injured left knee is still being evaluated, according to The Associated Press. Harbaugh refused to confirm reports that Dart’s injury is worse than the initial diagnosis of a sprained medial collateral ligament, leading to an extended absence and possibly season-ending surgery. Harbaugh said the team would reveal details and a timeframe in due time after the evaluation is complete.



Giants' quarterback Jaxson Dart's injured left knee is still being evaluated, according to The Associated Press.

Giants QB has injured left knee

What we know:

Jaxson Dart’s injured left knee is being evaluated and no decisions have been made, New York Giants coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday in the aftermath of the starting quarterback exiting the game at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Harbaugh refused to confirm reports that Dart’s injury is worse than the initial diagnosis of a sprained medial collateral ligament, leading to an extended absence and possibly season-ending surgery. After the 28-6 loss , Harbaugh said it was "in the neighborhood" and that an MRI would lead to more information.

"It’s an ongoing conversation about the health of a player, of a person," Harbaugh said on a video call with reporters. "We’ve got to prepare for the range of possibilities."

Harbaugh said the team would reveal details and a timeframe in due time after the evaluation is complete. He expressed confidence in backup Jameis Winston’s ability to step in for however long Dart is out.