NY AG moves to protect historic Queens burial ground where 300 former slaves were buried

The Brief New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to protect a historic Elmhurst burial ground from further disturbance as the property faces foreclosure and auction. During the early 1800s, the site was a cemetery for black residents of this area, which included slaves that were freed when New York State abolished slavery. Advocates and officials are calling on the city to acquire the land and turn the former vehicle storage lot into an official memorial and education center.



New York state officials and community advocates are moving to safeguard a historic burial ground in Queens that holds the remains of hundreds of formerly enslaved residents.

What we know:

The site, located in the Elmhurst neighborhood—formerly known as Newtown—served during the early 1800s as a cemetery for Black residents, including people freed after New York State abolished slavery. Historians and officials say as many as 300 freed slaves were buried at the location, and many of their remains are believed to still be beneath the ground.

The property was sold in the 1930s, eventually paved over, and most recently used as a storage lot for abandoned vehicles. The site is currently in foreclosure and set to be auctioned off.

Big picture view:

Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to protect the burial ground from being disturbed. Under New York’s Unmarked Burial Protection Act, it is illegal to disturb the property until all legal protocols are completed.

Officials and community advocates are calling on the city to transform the site and turn it into a formal memorial and education center.