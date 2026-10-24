How to register to vote in New Jersey

The Brief Election Day is right around the corner, and the Voter Registration Deadline for the General Election is October 13, 2026. You can register online, by mail or in person. Residents can search for their voter record using the NJ DOS Division of Elections Voter Search Portal by entering their name and date of birth.



Election Day is right around the corner – here's what New Jersey residents can do to make sure they're registered to vote.

HOBOKEN, NJ - OCTOBER 26: People stand in line as they wait to vote on the first day of early voting in Hudson County on October 26, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

How to check registration status

What you can do:

The deadline to vote is 21 days before Election Day.

Residents can make sure their voting registration is in order by entering their information into the state's Voter Information Portal.

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 4: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), arrives to cast her vote on November 4, 2025 in Montclair, New Jersey. Sherrill faces off against Republican gubernatorial candidate J Expand

How to register to vote

Before registering, prospective voters should make sure they meet all the qualifications to vote in New Jersey, which include:

a United States citizen

at least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18

a resident of the county for 30 days before the election

a person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States

Register online

To register online, you will need your date of birth and one of the following forms of identification:

a current and valid Driver's License or a non-driver Identification Card (ID card) issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) or a Social Security number

Where to register in person

Registration Application Forms are available from the Division of Elections, the Commissioners of Registration office in the county where you live or from your municipal clerk. Registration forms are also available at Division of Motor Vehicle offices.

Registration forms can be found here – the form can also be found in English below:

Vote-by-mail

Any voter may apply for vote-by-mail by completing the Application for Mail-in Ballot and returning the application to their County Clerk.

After you complete your mail-in ballot, return your ballot by one of three ways, mail it back, place it in one of your county’s Secure Ballot Drop Box Locations or return it to your County Board of Elections Office.