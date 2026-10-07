NJ mansion double murder-suicide: Mother, daughter killed by insurance exec father

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The Brief New Jersey insurance executive David Grodnick, 61, fatally shot his wife, Lora, 62, and their 24-year-old daughter, Sloane, before taking his own life. Police discovered the three bodies inside the family's $1.7 million Montgomery Township mansion. Officials ruled the women's deaths as homicides and the father's as a suicide, confirming the violence was an isolated family incident.



A New Jersey insurance executive fatally shot his wife and 24-year-old daughter inside their $1.7 million Montgomery Township mansion before turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed this week.

Double murder-suicide

What we know:

Investigators ruled the deaths of 62-year-old Lora Grodnick and her daughter, Sloane Grodnick, 24, as homicides. The father, 61-year-old David Grodnick, was ruled to have died by suicide. All three suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

The grim discovery unfolded over two days after the Montgomery Township Police Department received a request for a welfare check on the residents of a home on Wild Azalea Lane at 2:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Inside, officers discovered Lora and Sloane deceased in separate bedrooms. David was found elsewhere in the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a firearm still in his hand. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

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Who were the Grodnicks?

Dig deeper:

The horrific violence stands in stark contrast to the family’s affluent public profile.

According to the New York Post, the Grodnicks had previously lived in Princeton before moving to their Montgomery Township mansion. They were well-connected in the area, holding memberships at the exclusive Bedens Brook Country Club in Skillman and the premier TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton.

David Grodnick was reportedly a senior vice president and underwriting counsel for Land Services USA, a Philadelphia-based commercial real estate insurance agency.

Sloane Grodnick had a blossoming career in the arts. At the time of her death, she was actively pursuing a master’s degree at the Rhode Island School of Design.

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Isolated Incident

Why you should care:

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has emphasized that the double homicide-suicide was an isolated family tragedy.

"The investigation, which remains ongoing, has yielded that the homicide deaths of both Lora and Sloane Grodnick were an isolated incident and there are no threats to the public from this tragic occurrence," Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in an official statement.

Authorities are still seeking information that could shed light on the events leading up to the violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.