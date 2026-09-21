NYC Airport Delays: Ground stops at Newark, JFK, LaGuardia as FAA halts flights due to equipment outages

The Brief The FAA issued a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport due to an equipment outage, causing growing flight delays. The agency said it's pausing flights into Newark, Teterboro and Philadelphia International Airport due to "issues with some frequencies at Philadelphia TRACON." Ground stops are also in effect at John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.



The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops Monday at Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport due to an equipment outage, causing growing flight delays.

Newark Airport outage

What we know:

The FAA said Monday it's pausing flights into Newark Airport until at least 2:45 p.m. due to an equipment outage at Philadelphia TRACON, the air traffic control facility that handles Newark.

Ground stops are also in effect at John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, the FAA said, meaning there are widespread delays across the New York City area's three major airports.

Flights into Teterboro Airport and Philadelphia International Airport are also paused due to the equipment problem, the FAA said.

Newark Airport delays today

What they're saying:

"Due to an FAA equipment outage, arrivals and departures are currently delayed at #EWR. Please contact your airline for flight status," Newark Airport said in a statement on X.

FAA ground stop

"The FAA is pausing flights into Philadelphia International, Teterboro and Newark Liberty International airports due to issues with some frequencies at Philadelphia TRACON. You can find real-time airport information at www.fly.faa.gov," the FAA said in a statement to FOX 5 NY.

What we don't know:

There was no immediate word on when the equipment issues would be fixed.

Travelers flying through EWR, JFK or LGA today are urged to check their flight status on the official FAA flight status tracker or via their airline app before heading to the airport.