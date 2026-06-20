NJ father and son attacked after Knicks championship game in San Antonio

The Brief Dan and Lawrence Prager were attacked outside their San Antonio hotel after watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Lawrence suffered a brain bleed, facial injuries and a serious shoulder injury. San Antonio Police are searching for suspects.



A New Jersey father and son who traveled to San Antonio to watch the New York Knicks win their first championship in decades say they are still recovering from a brutal attack outside their hotel, and hoping arrests come soon.

What we know:

Dan and Lawrence Prager, of Hunterdon County, traveled to Texas for what they hoped would be a memorable father-son trip.

"We traveled from New Jersey to San Antonio to see what we hoped would be a really exciting game and make a memory together," Dan Prager said.

The game delivered. The aftermath did not.

What they're saying:

Just seconds after getting out of a rideshare near their downtown San Antonio hotel, the pair said they were ambushed from behind.

For Lawrence, 62, the attack remains a blank.

"That is the last thing that I remember until I woke up in the hospital," he said.

Dan, 29, said he watched his father collapse almost immediately.

"We had just gotten out of the car, two, three seconds after," he said. "I see my dad go down immediately."

Dan said multiple attackers punched, kicked and stomped on them.

"My dad was completely unconscious, lying in a pool of his own blood," he said. "I was just holding his head up, trying to wake him up, shouting, 'Somebody call 911. We need an ambulance.'"

Lawrence suffered a brain bleed, facial injuries and a serious shoulder injury.

"It was terrifying, truly," Dan said. "The scariest thing I've ever been through because I was sitting there covered in blood thinking, 'Am I going to go home if my dad dies?'"

What's next:

Doctors later determined the brain bleed was small enough to heal on its own, but Lawrence is still awaiting MRI results on a Grade 3 AC joint injury in his shoulder. If surgery is needed, recovery could take six to nine months, he said.

The pair remained in Texas for several days before returning home. Dan's mother, an air trauma nurse, flew to San Antonio to help after the attack.

No arrests have been announced in the case, but the Pragers said detectives have obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses and the hotel and believe multiple people may have been involved.

According to the family, investigators told them the suspects could face felony aggravated assault charges if identified.

The family also wants to clear up confusion circulating online.

Two women arrested this week in a separate attack involving Knicks fans are not connected to their case, they said.

Despite the violence, the father and son say they refuse to let the attack overshadow the reason they traveled to Texas in the first place.

"We're not going to let some cowards who decided to attack from behind take away our experience," Dan said. "We want to keep it a great memory. Because if they take that away from us, then they win."

The support they've received since returning home has helped.

Both the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs reached out to the family.

The Knicks sent championship merchandise and a signed photo of Josh Hart, while the Spurs delivered gift baskets during Lawrence's recovery in Texas.

As Father's Day approaches, the Pragers say their focus is simple: spending time together.

"I'm hoping I'm going to have three of my four children here with me," Lawrence said. "Really just spending it together is going to be the most important thing."