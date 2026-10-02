New York Comic Con returns next week: What to know before you go

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The Brief New York Comic Con runs Oct. 8 through Oct. 11 at the Javits Center for its 20th anniversary. The newly released programming schedule includes panels and screenings tied to Marvel, "Star Trek," "Bob’s Burgers," "NCIS: New York" and more. Single-day tickets remain available for Thursday, Friday and Sunday, according to organizers.



New York Comic Con returns to the Javits Center next week for its 20th anniversary, bringing four days of celebrity guests, panels, screenings, cosplay and fan events to Manhattan.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 8 through Oct. 11 at the Javits Center, 429 11th Ave. in Manhattan.

What to know about New York Comic Con 2026

What we know:

New York Comic Con is an annual pop-culture convention produced by ReedPop, bringing together fans of comics, movies, television, gaming, anime, books and more.

This year’s event carries a Coney Island theme, a partnership organizers describe as a celebration of two longtime New York institutions known for imagination, spectacle and fandom.

New York Comic Con says more than 250,000 people attended the 2025 convention, which featured more than 570 panels and events over four days.

Programming highlights

Big picture view:

The 2026 schedule includes a mix of major studio presentations, anniversary celebrations and exclusive screenings.

Thursday’s lineup includes a "FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION" panel with the game’s English voice cast and director Naoki Hamaguchi, a "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" retrospective, a Marvel Television and Marvel Animation presentation and a first-look screening of Peacock and A24’s "Crystal Lake."

On Friday, fans can attend panels for "Avatar: Seven Havens," "One Piece," "Ghosts," "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," "Violent Night 2," "Bob’s Burgers" and "Futurama."

Saturday’s programming includes a "Star Trek Universe" panel, a conversation with Walker Scobell about "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3, a Marvel Comics presentation and a "Naruto" panel with voice actors Junko Takeuchi and Noriaki Sugiyama.

Sunday’s schedule features panels for "NCIS: New York," "The Rookie," "R.L. Stine on Tubi" and "Einstein," a new CBS drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero.

Who is expected to attend

Organizers previously announced photo-op and autograph guests including Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Lena Headey, Matt Smith and Jamie Campbell Bower.

The guest roster also includes puppeteers Matt Vogel, Dave Goelz and Bill Barretta, as well as comic creators Frank Miller, Jim Lee, James Tynion IV, Stephanie Phillips, Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder.

More panels are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets and attendance

What you can do:

Single-day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday are available, according to New York Comic Con. Other badge types are sold out.

Attendees can find the full schedule, ticket information, autograph and photo-op details, maps and accessibility information on the New York Comic Con website.