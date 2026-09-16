New York City launches $4M pilot rolling out 17 new public restrooms across five boroughs

The Brief New York City is launching a $4 million pilot that will install 17 free public restrooms across all five boroughs. They’re self-contained, so they don’t need to be hooked up to the city’s water, sewer or power systems. The pilot will run for one year as city officials track usage.



Finding a public bathroom in New York City could get a bit easier as city officials launch a new $4 million pilot to install 17 self-contained restrooms across all five boroughs.

Installation of the units begins this week, with a location at Cooper Square in Manhattan.

"These toilets go beyond the simple act of providing New Yorkers a place to go in a pinch, they are a critical addition to our public health infrastructure," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during the announcement. "This is how we keep the streets clean. This is how we deliver New Yorkers the basic public services they need to live lives of dignity, whether it’s a mom with a child having an emergency or a delivery worker on a 12-hour shift."

What we know:

The spaces are fully touchless, climate-controlled and ADA accessible. Each unit comes equipped with a flushing toilet, running water and a baby-changing station.

Getting inside will work by text message, QR code, an app or a tap card. And the company operating the bathrooms will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining them.

The restrooms will be completely free to use and open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.