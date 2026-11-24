The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a five-year ban on smart toys with built-in artificial intelligence chatbots in New York, citing safety concerns for children. The five-year moratorium prohibits the manufacturing, distribution and sale of toys in New York that feature embedded or integrated chatbots. Hochul warned parents and holiday shoppers that the law will not take effect for 90 days—meaning the toys can legally remain on store shelves through Christmas.



Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation establishing a five-year ban on smart toys with built-in artificial intelligence chatbots in New York, citing safety concerns for children.

Speaking in Harlem on Tuesday, the governor warned parents and holiday shoppers that while the bill is signed, the law will not take effect for 90 days—meaning the toys can still legally remain on store shelves through Christmas.

What the New York AI toy ban covers

Big picture view:

The five-year moratorium prohibits the manufacturing, distribution and sale of toys in New York that feature embedded or integrated chatbots.

The ban applies to products that use the internet to communicate with children, including:

Talking stuffed animals

Dolls

Robots

Safety concerns and findings

What they're saying:

According to studies cited by the state, many AI-enabled toys lack parental controls. Testing revealed that some chatbots will discuss explicit topics in depth with minors.

"Plushy animals and cute toys, talking about toys like Miko 3, a fun little AI robot that can dance and play music and chat with kids. Doesn't that sound wonderful? But when a researcher from Common Sense Media told Miko they like jumping off of high things, the robot suggested that they jump out a window or jump off the roof," Hochul said.

Penalties and enforcement

Dig deeper:

Once the law takes effect in 90 days, the state plans to enforce a $15,000 fine per day for each violation. However, it was not immediately clear how or if state officials will conduct inspections at toy stores to enforce the sales ban.