Remembering the names of 9/11 – where are they now?

The Brief More than two decades after the attacks, figures including Rudy Giuliani, George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice and FDNY Chief Joe Pfeifer remain closely associated with the response and aftermath. Stories of Marcy Borders, Father Mychal Judge, Rick Rescorla, Todd Beamer and Lisa Jefferson highlight the personal toll of 9/11 and acts of courage during the attacks.



Every September, the anniversary of the September 11 attacks brings renewed attention to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day and the countless lives permanently altered in the aftermath.

It also revives the images, names and voices that became closely associated with one of the defining moments in modern American history.

More than two decades later, many of the figures who emerged from the events of 9/11 remain familiar to the public. Some went on to influential careers in politics, government and the media, while others became lasting symbols of the attacks and their aftermath.

Here’s a look at where some of the most recognizable figures connected to 9/11 are today.

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani was mayor of New York City during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He became nationally known for his visible, steady public response – visiting Ground Zero, briefing the public and supporting first responders and victims’ families.

His leadership in the days after the attacks led many to call him "America’s Mayor," and he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2001.

In recent years, Giuliani’s public image has shifted, though he remains closely associated with his leadership after 9/11. In August 2025, he was seriously injured in a New Hampshire car crash after he and his team stopped to help a woman connected to an apparent domestic-violence incident. Days later, President Donald Trump announced Giuliani would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, citing his leadership following the 9/11 attacks.

Marcy Borders — "The Dust Lady"

Marcy Borders became known as the "Dust Lady" after photographer Stan Honda captured an image of her minutes after the World Trade Center’s South Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.

The photo showed Borders, a Bank of America employee who worked on the 81st floor of the North Tower, covered head to toe in gray dust after escaping the building. It became one of the most enduring images of the attacks and a symbol of the human toll on people who survived them.

Borders struggled for years with post-traumatic stress, depression, and addiction. In 2014, she was diagnosed with stomach cancer, which she believed was linked to her exposure to toxic debris. She died in 2015 at the age of 42.

George W. Bush

George W. Bush was president when the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks occurred.

On 9/11, President George W. Bush was informed of the attacks while visiting an elementary school in Florida. Days later, he stood at Ground Zero with a bullhorn, telling first responders: "I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon."

His administration then launched the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan against al-Qaeda and the Taliban government that had sheltered al-Qaeda, and created sweeping post-9/11 security policies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Patriot Act.

Since leaving office, Bush has largely focused on painting, philanthropy and initiatives supporting veterans.

Condoleezza Rice

Condoleezza Rice was President George W. Bush’s national security adviser on Sept. 11, 2001. She was part of the White House team coordinating the immediate federal response as the attacks unfolded. She later became secretary of state under his administration.

Rice helped shape the Bush administration’s counterterrorism strategy, including the war in Afghanistan and broader post-9/11 national-security policies. She later testified before the 9/11 Commission about intelligence warnings received before the attacks and the administration’s response.

Today, Rice remains a leading voice in international affairs as director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. She continues to write and lecture on foreign policy and American leadership.

Joe Pfeifer — FDNY Chief

Joe Pfeifer was the first FDNY chief to arrive at the World Trade Center after the first plane hit on Sept. 11, 2001. Then a battalion chief, he helped establish the initial command post in the North Tower lobby and directed rescue operations as the attacks unfolded.

He is also known for witnessing the second plane strike the South Tower and for losing his younger brother, Lt. Kevin Pfeifer, an FDNY firefighter, in the collapse of the North Tower.

Pfeifer later served for 17 years as the FDNY’s chief of counterterrorism and emergency preparedness. He later became the department’s first deputy commissioner. He continues to advocate for first responders and is a visible presence at 9/11 memorial events.

Father Mychal Judge

Father Mychal Judge was the FDNY’s beloved chaplain and a Catholic priest who rushed to the World Trade Center to pray with and support first responders after the attacks began.

He was killed when debris from the South Tower collapse struck the North Tower lobby, where he was helping victims. Judge was officially recorded as the first certified fatality of the Sept. 11 attacks and is remembered for his compassion and service to firefighters.

Rick Rescorla

Rick Rescorla, a Vietnam veteran and head of security for Morgan Stanley, is credited with saving thousands of lives. He has been posthumously honored as one of the quiet heroes of 9/11.

He had spent years conducting evacuation drills after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, anticipating that terrorists might attack the towers again. Those preparations proved crucial on September 11.

After the North Tower was hit, he ordered Morgan Stanley workers to evacuate the South Tower. He led thousands of employees down the stairwells before the second plane struck.

After getting people out, Rescorla went back into the South Tower to look for anyone who might still be trapped. He was last seen heading upward shortly before the tower collapsed, killing him. Morgan Stanley ultimately lost 13 people at the World Trade Center, including Rescorla, out of thousands of employees there.

Todd Beamer and Lisa Jefferson

Todd Beamer is remembered as one of the best-known heroes of United Airlines Flight 93. During the hijacking, he used an Airfone to speak with GTE operator Lisa Jefferson on the ground. He told her that the plane had been hijacked and that he and other passengers were planning to fight back.

During his final phone call, GTE operator Lisa Jefferson heard him rally fellow passengers with the words, "Let’s roll." Jefferson’s account became an important part of the public story of Flight 93.

Shortly after their call, the passengers and crew launched their assault on the cockpit. The hijackers ultimately crashed Flight 93 in Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m., preventing it from reaching its intended target. The 9/11 Commission concluded that the hijackers' objective was likely a target in Washington, and the Commission estimated that without the crash, the plane could have reached Washington between roughly 10:13 and 10:23.

John Feal

A construction worker at Ground Zero, John Feal was badly injured during the cleanup.

That’s why Feal founded the FealGood Foundation , which advocates for injured and ill first responders and provides education, advocacy and assistance to people affected by serious occupational injuries and illnesses.

Feal, often joined by comedian Jon Stewart in testimony before Congress, played a crucial role in passing the Zadroga Act, which funds long-term healthcare for those affected by 9/11-related illnesses. He continues to advocate for survivors and rescuers.

His book "I Will Follow You Anywhere," detailing his actions in Congress, was published on Sept. 1, 2026.

Remembering the thousands

By the numbers:

Countless others – first responders, survivors, and victims whose names may not be listed here – also carry the weight of 9/11’s legacy and are remembered each year on this day.

2,977 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks.

343 FDNY firefighters, paramedics and other personnel died.

23 NYPD officers and 37 Port Authority police officers were also killed.

Thousands of survivors, first responders and other people exposed to the disaster site have developed illnesses, including cancers and respiratory conditions, that are recognized by federal 9/11 health programs as potentially related to their exposure.

What's next:

Families and communities in New York, Washington, Shanksville and the cities connected to the four hijacked flights continue to hold ceremonies and memorial events.

Memorial ceremonies will continue across the country, including at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.