Murray Hill: starter neighborhood or forever home?

The Brief Max Cohen, known as Murray Hill Boy on social media, draws inspiration for his comedy from the newer and younger residents living in Murray Hill. "It's a group of people that are in New York but are not fully matured yet. They're still kind of figuring out who they're going to be in this city. And that leads to a lot of funny things," says Cohen. Cohen describes the ordinary person in Murray Hill as someone who works in finance and could receive financial help from their parents.



Internet comedian, Max Cohen says he gets his inspiration for videos from the younger residents that are seen around the Midtown East neighborhood.

What they're saying:

"He definitely works in finance, maybe has some financial help from his parents. And he's caught in that post-grad, not yet an adult, fully," says Cohen.

Local perspective:

New York Magazine city editor and lifelong Murray Hill resident, Christopher Bonanos, says he recently wrote an article about Murray Hill.

"The sort of joke of the story I wrote is that it's a starter neighborhood and I started here, but the difference is I never left," says Bonanos.

Bonanos goes on to say that Murray Hill is a very convenient place to live.

"You're in the middle of everything," he says.