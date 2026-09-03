Murray Hill: starter neighborhood or forever home?
NEW YORK - Internet comedian, Max Cohen says he gets his inspiration for videos from the younger residents that are seen around the Midtown East neighborhood.
What they're saying:
"He definitely works in finance, maybe has some financial help from his parents. And he's caught in that post-grad, not yet an adult, fully," says Cohen.
Local perspective:
New York Magazine city editor and lifelong Murray Hill resident, Christopher Bonanos, says he recently wrote an article about Murray Hill.
"The sort of joke of the story I wrote is that it's a starter neighborhood and I started here, but the difference is I never left," says Bonanos.
Bonanos goes on to say that Murray Hill is a very convenient place to live.
"You're in the middle of everything," he says.
The Source: This article includes information from Sharon Crowley's interview with Max Cohen and Christopher Bonanos.