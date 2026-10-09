Expand / Collapse search

2 women dead, multiple people injured after being hit by vehicle in the Bronx

By  and Isabella Giardina
FOX 5 NY
News
Published October 9, 2026 3:38 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 3:38 PM EDT
Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in the Bronx: 9 hospitalized
Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in the Bronx: 9 hospitalized

Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in the Bronx: 9 hospitalized

Multiple pedestrians were hit by a Mercedes in the Bronx leaving 3 in critical condition. Investigators say an 81-year-old was driving westbound on Allerton Avenue when he was unable to stop as he approached upcoming stopped traffic. FOX 5 NY'S Stephanie Bertini is on the scene with the details. 

The Brief

    • 2 women are dead and multiple people are injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD.
    • Investigators say an 81-year-old was driving westbound on Allerton Avenue when he was unable to stop as he approached upcoming stopped traffic.
    • There were 5 vehicles in total that were involved in this incident.

BRONX, N.Y. - Two people are dead and multiple are hospitalized after a vehicle hit pedestrians in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in the Bronx
Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in the Bronx

Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in the Bronx

Nine people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit pedestrians in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Pedestrians hit in the Bronx

What we know:

The crash was first reported around 2:15 p.m., according to police, near the intersection of Allerton and Holland avenues.

Two people are dead, multiple injured, according to police. 

Investigators say an 81-year-old was driving westbound on Allerton Avenue when he was unable to stop as he approached upcoming stopped traffic. Sources close to the investigation say the driver was having a medical episode, but is now in stable condition. 

By the numbers:

 Five total vehicles were involved in the crash.

In total, 9 people were injured, all taken to the hospital, where 2 have died, the NYPD said. The rest were either stable or in moderate condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

The IDs of the victims and the 81-year-old have not been released. 

It is unclear if there will be any charges made against the 81-year-old. 

The Source: Information in this story is from the New York Police Department.

NewsBronx