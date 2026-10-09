2 women dead, multiple people injured after being hit by vehicle in the Bronx

The Brief 2 women are dead and multiple people are injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD. Investigators say an 81-year-old was driving westbound on Allerton Avenue when he was unable to stop as he approached upcoming stopped traffic. There were 5 vehicles in total that were involved in this incident.



Two people are dead and multiple are hospitalized after a vehicle hit pedestrians in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Pedestrians hit in the Bronx

What we know:

The crash was first reported around 2:15 p.m., according to police, near the intersection of Allerton and Holland avenues.

Two people are dead, multiple injured, according to police.

Investigators say an 81-year-old was driving westbound on Allerton Avenue when he was unable to stop as he approached upcoming stopped traffic. Sources close to the investigation say the driver was having a medical episode, but is now in stable condition.

By the numbers:

Five total vehicles were involved in the crash.

In total, 9 people were injured, all taken to the hospital, where 2 have died, the NYPD said. The rest were either stable or in moderate condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

The IDs of the victims and the 81-year-old have not been released.

It is unclear if there will be any charges made against the 81-year-old.