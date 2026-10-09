2 women dead, multiple people injured after being hit by vehicle in the Bronx
BRONX, N.Y. - Two people are dead and multiple are hospitalized after a vehicle hit pedestrians in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD.
Pedestrians hit in the Bronx
What we know:
The crash was first reported around 2:15 p.m., according to police, near the intersection of Allerton and Holland avenues.
Two people are dead, multiple injured, according to police.
Investigators say an 81-year-old was driving westbound on Allerton Avenue when he was unable to stop as he approached upcoming stopped traffic. Sources close to the investigation say the driver was having a medical episode, but is now in stable condition.
By the numbers:
Five total vehicles were involved in the crash.
In total, 9 people were injured, all taken to the hospital, where 2 have died, the NYPD said. The rest were either stable or in moderate condition, according to police.
What we don't know:
The IDs of the victims and the 81-year-old have not been released.
It is unclear if there will be any charges made against the 81-year-old.
The Source: Information in this story is from the New York Police Department.