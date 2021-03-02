Multiple deaths, injuries reported in mass casualty crash in Imperial County 

Officials said 14 people were killed and several others were injured when a Ford Expedition with 27 passengers collided with a semi-truck carrying gravel in Imperial County on Tuesday morning.

The mass casualty crash was reported just before 8 a.m. in the city of Holtville on Highway 115 located 125 miles east of San Diego, according to Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo with the City of Imperial Fire Department.

Authorities confirmed just before 9 a.m. four patients were rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs and that three of them were in the intensive care unit. The status of the fourth victim is currently unknown.

Seven patients were taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center and two were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. One of the patients taken to El Centro has died, officials said.

FOX 11 has a crew on the way.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

