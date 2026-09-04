MTA worker hit and killed by subway near Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK - An MTA worker was hit and killed by a D train near Yankee Stadium late Thursday night while working on the tracks.
MTA worker killed by D train
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to MTA officials, near the 161st Street - Yankee Stadium Station.
Moet McCullum was on the tracks, setting up lights to warn trains about workers on the tracks up ahead. That's when officials said McCullum was hit by a southbound D train. She was 41.
Victim was mother of three
Dig deeper:
McCullum was a mother of three, according to officials with TWU 100, and was on the job for less than a year.
What they're saying:
John Chiarello, President of TWU Local 100, said the union was "heartbroken by the tragic death of our member," and described McCullum as being "at the start of a new career."
NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow called it a "difficult day."
Joint investigation underway
What's next:
Officials are working together to piece together exactly what happened. The National Transportation Safety Board, the MTA and TWA Local 100's Safety Team are all investigating the incident.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, press releases from TWU Local 100 and New York City Transit, FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis who reported from Booklyn on a press conference about McCullum's death, and an X post from the National Transportation Safety Board.