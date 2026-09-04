MTA worker hit and killed by subway near Yankee Stadium

The Brief An MTA worker was hit and killed by a subway near Yankee Stadium late Thursday night. Moet McCullum, 41, was on the tracks setting up lights to warn oncoming trains about track work up ahead. McCullum was a mother of three, according to officials, and had been on the job for less than a year.



An MTA worker was hit and killed by a D train near Yankee Stadium late Thursday night while working on the tracks.

MTA worker killed by D train

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to MTA officials, near the 161st Street - Yankee Stadium Station.

Moet McCullum was on the tracks, setting up lights to warn trains about workers on the tracks up ahead. That's when officials said McCullum was hit by a southbound D train. She was 41.

Victim was mother of three

Dig deeper:

McCullum was a mother of three, according to officials with TWU 100, and was on the job for less than a year.

What they're saying:

John Chiarello, President of TWU Local 100, said the union was "heartbroken by the tragic death of our member," and described McCullum as being "at the start of a new career."

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow called it a "difficult day."

Joint investigation underway

What's next:

Officials are working together to piece together exactly what happened. The National Transportation Safety Board, the MTA and TWA Local 100's Safety Team are all investigating the incident.