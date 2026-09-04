Expand / Collapse search

MTA worker hit and killed by subway near Yankee Stadium

By
FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Published September 4, 2026 4:29 PM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 4:29 PM EDT
MTA worker hit and killed by subway near Yankee Stadium
MTA worker hit and killed by subway near Yankee Stadium

MTA worker hit and killed by subway near Yankee Stadium

An MTA conductor flagger and mom of three was hit and killed by a subway while working on the tracks near Yankee Stadium overnight. The NTSB, MTA and the TWU Local 100 are investigating what happened.

The Brief

    • An MTA worker was hit and killed by a subway near Yankee Stadium late Thursday night.
    • Moet McCullum, 41, was on the tracks setting up lights to warn oncoming trains about track work up ahead.
    • McCullum was a mother of three, according to officials, and had been on the job for less than a year.

NEW YORK - An MTA worker was hit and killed by a D train near Yankee Stadium late Thursday night while working on the tracks.

MTA worker killed by D train

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to MTA officials, near the 161st Street - Yankee Stadium Station.

Moet McCullum was on the tracks, setting up lights to warn trains about workers on the tracks up ahead. That's when officials said McCullum was hit by a southbound D train. She was 41.

Victim was mother of three

Dig deeper:

McCullum was a mother of three, according to officials with TWU 100, and was on the job for less than a year.

What they're saying:

John Chiarello, President of TWU Local 100, said the union was "heartbroken by the tragic death of our member," and described McCullum as being "at the start of a new career."

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow called it a "difficult day."

Joint investigation underway

What's next:

Officials are working together to piece together exactly what happened. The National Transportation Safety Board, the MTA and TWA Local 100's Safety Team are all investigating the incident.

The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, press releases from TWU Local 100 and New York City Transit, FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis who reported from Booklyn on a press conference about McCullum's death, and an X post from the National Transportation Safety Board.

BronxMTA