MTA to fine drivers speeding in work zones on NYC bridges and tunnels starting Sept. 22

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The Brief Drivers traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit in active MTA work zones will face cash fines beginning Sept. 22. Fines start at $50 for a first offense, rising to $75 for a second offense and $100 for subsequent offenses within 18 months. Speed cameras deployed across 200 work zones have captured over 33,000 speeding vehicles during a warning period that began in June.



Drivers who speed through construction areas on Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels will start receiving cash fines in the mail on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

What we know:

The enforcement marks the second phase of the MTA's Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program, which launched warning notices on June 30. Mobile speed cameras mounted on unmarked vehicles will track drivers traveling more than 10 mph above the posted speed limit at active construction and maintenance sites across all nine MTA vehicular crossings in New York City.

Violations begin at $50 for a first offense. A second offense within 18 months carries a $75 fine, and three or more violations within an 18-month window will cost $100 for each subsequent offense. Unpaid fines are subject to late fees. Because these are civil, non-moving infractions, no points will be assessed against driving records, and the citations will not be reported to auto insurance providers.

Fines can be paid online, through a mobile app, by mail, or in person at NYC Department of Finance Business Centers. All recorded violations must be reviewed and validated by a certified technician before a citation is issued to the vehicle's registered owner.

The enforcement equipment operates out of unmarked vehicles stationed in active work zones during working hours, with warning signs posted ahead of the enforcement areas. The cameras can be deployed across any of the nine MTA Bridges and Tunnels facilities in the five boroughs:

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge

Henry Hudson Bridge

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge

Queens Midtown Tunnel

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

By the numbers:

Since the MTA activated the speed cameras on June 30, the equipment has been deployed across 200 work zones, issuing more than 15,780 warning notices.

In total, radar equipment recorded more than 33,000 vehicles traveling at least 10 mph over the posted limit. According to the MTA, drivers in these zones traveled an average of 14.5 mph over the limit, with extreme cases including a vehicle caught driving 111 mph in a 45 mph work zone and another recorded at 109 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The backstory:

Governor Kathy Hochul originally authorized automated work zone speed monitoring for state highways in 2021. The New York State Legislature expanded the law in 2025 to include MTA-operated bridges and tunnels to curb road worker injuries and fatalities.