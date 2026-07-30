Building under construction collapses in Mount Vernon, no injuries, officials say

article

The Brief A building collapsed during a construction project Thursday in Mount Vernon, New York. The vacant building at 16 North Bond Street "suffered a total structural collapse," officials said. Mount Vernon officials said the collapse occurred while workers were shoring up the structure to stabilize it for an approved project.



A building under construction collapsed Thursday in Mount Vernon, New York. No injuries were reported, the city said.

What we know:

The vacant building at 16 North Bond Street "suffered a total structural collapse," officials said, prompting a significant emergency response.

Neighboring buildings at 14 and 18 North Bond Street were evacuated, and power was disconnected in the area as a precaution, according to the city.

North Bond Street was closed between Oak Street and Mount Vernon Avenue due to the debris. Drivers and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

Several parked cars were damaged in the collapse, officials said.

What they're saying:

Mount Vernon officials said the collapse occurred while construction workers were shoring up the building to stabilize it for an approved project.

City officials said they were now "conducting comprehensive interior and exterior structural assessments, including evaluations of the adjoining buildings and roofing systems, to determine when it will be safe for residents to reoccupy the neighboring properties."

This is a developing story and will be updated.