Queens mother charged with murdering 5-year-old daughter in South Richmond Hill, NYPD says

The Brief Francis Cabello, 32, was arrested and charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Fabiana in Queens, the NYPD said. Officers found the girl unconscious and bleeding after getting a 911 call about an assault at Cabello's home in South Richmond Hill. Sources told FOX 5 NY that Cabello made the call and told the operator she killed her child.



A Queens woman has been charged with the murder of her 5-year-old daughter, according to police, after sources told FOX 5 NY she called 911 and said she killed her child.

Child murdered in Queens, NYPD says

What we know:

The NYPD arrested Francis Cabello, 32, and charged her with murder Thursday night in connection with the death of her daughter Fabiana at their home in South Richmond Hill.

The little girl was found unconscious, unresponsive, and bleeding from her nose and mouth inside the home on 110th Street, police said, after officers responded to a 911 reporting an assault Wednesday.

Sources told FOX 5 NY that Cabello made the call and told the operator that she killed her 5-year-old.

A neighbor's surveillance video showed officers rushing the child into the back of an NYPD vehicle to take her to Jamaica Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Medical examiner investigating cause of death

What we don't know:

The medical examiner is still investigating the exact cause of the girl's death.

There's been no word from police on what happened prior to the 911 call.

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