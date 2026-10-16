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Queens mother charged with murdering 5-year-old daughter in South Richmond Hill, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
Queens
Published October 16, 2026 10:01 AM EDT
Published October 16, 2026 10:01 AM EDT
Mother arrested for murder of 5-year-old daughter in Queens, NYPD says
Mother arrested for murder of 5-year-old daughter in Queens, NYPD says

Mother arrested for murder of 5-year-old daughter in Queens, NYPD says

The NYPD arrested Frances Cabello, 32, after sources said she called 911 and confessed to killing her 5-year-old daughter in South Richmond Hill. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso has the latest on the case. 

The Brief

    • Francis Cabello, 32, was arrested and charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Fabiana in Queens, the NYPD said.
    • Officers found the girl unconscious and bleeding after getting a 911 call about an assault at Cabello's home in South Richmond Hill.
    • Sources told FOX 5 NY that Cabello made the call and told the operator she killed her child.

NEW YORK - A Queens woman has been charged with the murder of her 5-year-old daughter, according to police, after sources told FOX 5 NY she called 911 and said she killed her child

Child murdered in Queens, NYPD says

What we know:

The NYPD arrested Francis Cabello, 32, and charged her with murder Thursday night in connection with the death of her daughter Fabiana at their home in South Richmond Hill. 

The little girl was found unconscious, unresponsive, and bleeding from her nose and mouth inside the home on 110th Street, police said, after officers responded to a 911 reporting an assault Wednesday. 

Sources told FOX 5 NY that Cabello made the call and told the operator that she killed her 5-year-old. 

A neighbor's surveillance video showed officers rushing the child into the back of an NYPD vehicle to take her to Jamaica Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. 

Surveillance video shows police responding to call about unresponsive 5-year-old
Surveillance video shows police responding to call about unresponsive 5-year-old

Surveillance video shows police responding to call about unresponsive 5-year-old

Video from a home surveillance video shows NYPD responding to a call regarding an unresponsive 5-year-old girl, who is now dead. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini has more.

Medical examiner investigating cause of death 

What we don't know:

The medical examiner is still investigating the exact cause of the girl's death. 

There's been no word from police on what happened prior to the 911 call. 

Related

Mother confessed to 911 operator that she killed her 5-year-old daughter, police sources say
article

Mother confessed to 911 operator that she killed her 5-year-old daughter, police sources say

A 5-year-old girl is dead after police responded to a 911 call about an assault at a home in South Richmond Hill, Queens. Sources said the child's mother told the 911 operator she killed her daughter.

The Source: This article was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources. 

QueensCrime and Public Safety