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5-year-old girl dead after 911 call for assault at Queens home, NYPD says

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FOX 5 NY
Queens
Updated October 15, 2026 1:00 PM EDT Published October 15, 2026 7:06 AM EDT
Sources: Mother confesses to killing 5-year-old girl in Queens 911 call
Sources: Mother confesses to killing 5-year-old girl in Queens 911 call

Sources: Mother confesses to killing 5-year-old girl in Queens 911 call

A 5-year-old girl is dead and police sources say the child's  mother called 911 and said she killed her daughter. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini is outside the home in Queens with the details.

The Brief

    • A 5-year-old girl is dead after an assault was reported inside a home in Queens, police said.
    • The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call at 95-24 110th Street in South Richmond Hill just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
    • The girl's mother told the operator that she had killed her daughter, police sources told FOX 5 NY.

NEW YORK - A 5-year-old girl is dead after officers responded to a 911 call about an assault at a home in South Richmond Hill, Queens, police said. 

The child's mother made the emergency call and told the operator that she had killed her daughter, according to FOX 5 NY police sources. 

Child dies after 911 call about assault

What we know:

The NYPD said officers responded to the 911 call at 95-24 110th Street in South Richmond Hill just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

South Richmond Hill child death: What we know after 5-year-old found unresponsive
South Richmond Hill child death: What we know after 5-year-old found unresponsive

South Richmond Hill child death: What we know after 5-year-old found unresponsive

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl in South Richmond Hill, Queens, after officers responded to a 911 call about an assault and found the child unresponsive. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the latest on Newsroom Live. 

Officers found the 5-year-old girl unconscious and unresponsive inside the home, according to officials. 

The girl was in critical condition when EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. 

What they're saying:

Police sources told FOX 5 NY that the girl's mother was in custody and being questioned after allegedly confessing to killing her daughter, but no arrests have been made, so far. 

Girl's death under investigation

What we don't know:

The NYPD did not immediately release any information about the girl's injuries, but said the investigation was ongoing.

Officials said the girl's name was being withheld pending family notification. 

Meanwhile, the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.

The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI)

QueensNew York CityCrime and Public Safety