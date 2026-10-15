5-year-old girl dead after 911 call for assault at Queens home, NYPD says

The Brief A 5-year-old girl is dead after an assault was reported inside a home in Queens, police said. The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call at 95-24 110th Street in South Richmond Hill just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The girl's mother told the operator that she had killed her daughter, police sources told FOX 5 NY.



A 5-year-old girl is dead after officers responded to a 911 call about an assault at a home in South Richmond Hill, Queens, police said.

The child's mother made the emergency call and told the operator that she had killed her daughter, according to FOX 5 NY police sources.

Child dies after 911 call about assault

What we know:

The NYPD said officers responded to the 911 call at 95-24 110th Street in South Richmond Hill just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the 5-year-old girl unconscious and unresponsive inside the home, according to officials.

The girl was in critical condition when EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

What they're saying:

Police sources told FOX 5 NY that the girl's mother was in custody and being questioned after allegedly confessing to killing her daughter, but no arrests have been made, so far.

Girl's death under investigation

What we don't know:

The NYPD did not immediately release any information about the girl's injuries, but said the investigation was ongoing.

Officials said the girl's name was being withheld pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.